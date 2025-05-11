403
Putin Offers Ukraine Resumption Of Negotiations In Istanbul Next Thurs.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 11 (KUNA) -- President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia would like to offer Ukraine a resumption to the direct negotiations with prior conditions in a new round of talks suggested to be held in the Turkish capital Istanbul next Thursday.
Speaking to foreign correspondents from western media including the CNN, NBC, and BBC on the conclusion of the 80th anniversary of the Russia win in WWII, Putin asserted that Moscow did not refuse any dialogue with Kiev, stressing that Russia was looking for a political settlement for the conflict with Ukraine.
He pointed out that a ceasefire was still possible during the rounds of negotiations if there was a political resolve on part of Ukraine.
Putin said that Russia had offered several ceasefire initiatives, and claimed the Ukraine violated a truce on avoiding energy facilities some 130 times. He also claimed at Kiev violated the Easter Ceasefire some 5,000 times.
He commended the US administration led by President Donald Trump for its attempts to resolve the war through diplomacy, expressing gratitude to all international measures to end the war peacefully.
On ties with Europe, Putin hoped that relations would normalize with partners in the west, saying there was a true intention to find a solution to the crisis in the Ukraine.
Putin announced he was planning to visit China during the fall season to increase strategic coalition with Beijing amid rising tension with the West.
Russian Foreign Ministry revealed that a delegation would be leaving to Istanbul for a new round of talks, indicating that details on who is in the delegation would be revealed later. (end)
