Army Foils Attempted Illegal Border Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – A responsible military source in the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army announced on Saturday that the Eastern Military Region thwarted an attempt by individuals to illegally cross the border from Syria into Jordan within its area of responsibility.The source stated that border guard forces followed the rules of engagement, apprehended the individuals, and handed them over to the relevant authorities.The source reaffirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces are employing all means and methods to prevent various forms of infiltration and smuggling attempts, ensuring the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.