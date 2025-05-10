Ukraine's EU Accession, Air Defense Reinforcement: Zelensky Holds Talks With Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a bilateral meeting, the Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed the implementation of the Coalition of the Willing decisions on the ceasefire, Ukraine's defense needs, including the strengthening of its air defense, and the country's accession to the European Union.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine .

The Ukrainian Head of State thanked President Macron for his co-leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and his personal efforts in uniting Ukraine's partners, primarily the United States and European countries.

The presidents discussed the outcomes of the first five-party meeting in the United Europe in Ukraine format and the Coalition of the Willing meeting, including the implementation of the decision to launch a full, unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 for at least 30 days.

Zelensky and Macron also focused on the content of the sanctions package against Russia if it rejects the proposal.

Additionally, the discussion focused on Ukraine's current defense needs and the strengthening of its air defense capabilities. Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in the defense industry.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine's path to EU membership.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine counts on France's support in adopting the necessary political decisions at the EU level and in launching the first negotiation clusters.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv for the Coalition of the Willing summit. In a joint statement, they urged Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and pledged increased support for Ukraine.