UK strikes Russia with ‘largest ever’ sanctions bundle
(MENAFN) The UK government has announced its "largest-ever" sanctions package against Russia, aiming to disrupt the country's oil transportation network and reduce its energy revenues. This move was timed to coincide with Russia's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on Friday.
The UK has been one of Ukraine's strongest allies, providing military, tactical, and financial support. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Britain has imposed over 2,000 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the ongoing national security threat posed by Russia and stated that this new sanctions package was intended to further pressure President Vladimir Putin.
The latest sanctions target up to 100 oil tankers, which the West claims are part of Russia’s "shadow fleet," consisting of older vessels that operate outside Western insurance systems. These vessels have reportedly carried over $24 billion worth of cargo since the beginning of 2024. Additionally, the EU and US have also targeted Russian shipping, with a 17th European sanctions package expected to blacklist another 150 ships later this month.
While Moscow has dismissed the sanctions as ineffective, it has argued that they will only drive up energy prices and cause inflation in Europe. Despite these sanctions, Russia's oil revenues have remained strong due to continued sales to non-Western countries, such as China and India. The Russian Embassy in London has urged the UK to stop making "theatrical and short-lived gestures of hostility."
The UK also claims that these vessels pose a threat to critical undersea infrastructure, like telecommunications cables and pipelines, an accusation Moscow has labeled as "hastily concocted fantasy stories." This hardline stance comes as the UK, along with the EU, is increasingly sidelined from discussions on the peace process regarding Ukraine.
