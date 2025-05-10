403
Ukraine Expels Hungarian Diplomats
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Friday that it had instructed two Hungarian envoys to exit the nation within 48 hours, as a counteraction to Hungary's earlier removal of Ukrainian diplomats following accusations of spying.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv had summoned the Hungarian ambassador and handed over a formal note, referring to “reciprocity and our national interests.”
This development comes after Hungary expelled two Ukrainian officials it accused of conducting espionage.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed the expelled personnel had been “working under diplomatic cover” at Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest.
These accusations emerged after Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) declared it had dismantled a Hungarian intelligence operation within its borders, arresting two Ukrainian ex-soldiers who were allegedly enlisted by Hungarian operatives to collect data on Western military positions.
Szijjarto rejected these charges as “propaganda,” adding that Hungary had not yet obtained concrete proof from Kyiv.
Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, Hungary has adopted a position of neutrality, choosing not to provide Ukraine with military assistance.
