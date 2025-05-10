Dubai Customs Becomes First Global Customs Authority Named A Great Place To Work, For Five Consecutive Years

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 10 May 2025: Dubai Customs has been certified as a“Great Place to Work” for the fifth consecutive year by the global organization Great Place to Work®, making it the first customs authority in the world to earn this prestigious recognition. The accolade marks a culmination of Dubai Customs' sustained efforts to cultivate a world-class working environment aligned with its strategic goals-boosting productivity, creativity, efficiency, and teamwork, while driving institutional excellence.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, welcomed Great Place to Work CEO Michael Burchell during an official visit to the organization's headquarters, where Dubai Customs was formally recognized for its continued commitment to fostering a motivating and supportive workplace culture that values innovation and excellence.

Al Ghaffari expressed pride in receiving the global recognition for the fifth year in a row, calling it a testament to the authority's dedication to building an exceptional workplace that enhances institutional performance. He emphasized the belief that investing in human capital is key to sustainable development, and reaffirmed the authority's ongoing commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation and high performance.

He also noted that consistently achieving this international accreditation reflects the professionalism and loyalty of Dubai Customs employees, as evidenced by the high levels of confidence expressed in multiple staff surveys conducted by the global organization.

During the visit, the two sides also explored avenues for future collaboration in workplace development, including strategies for improving organizational efficiency, developing new tools to assess and evolve corporate culture, and designing employee well-being-focused performance indicators-aligned with Dubai's vision for global leadership in sustainable work environments and institutional performance.