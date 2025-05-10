Qatar Qualify For Arab Handball Cup Final After Victory Over Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Qatari national team qualified Friday for the final of the 10th Arab Handball Cup, hosted by Kuwait until Sunday, after defeating Egypt 25-19 in the semi-final.

The Qatari team finished the first half with a 13-8 lead, before extending the lead in the second half and winning by six goals after a strong performance.

Qatar are the first to qualify for the semi-finals, topping Group B with four points, after defeating Tunisia 31-30 and Saudi Arabia 31-22.

The team will meet the winner of the second semi-final, which will be played later Friday between Kuwait and Bahrain.

In the competition to determine 5th to 9th place, the Tunisian national team defeated Morocco 35-32, and the Saudi national team defeated Iraq 25-20.

Nine Arab teams are participating in the tournament including Kuwait (host), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

It's worth noting that the Egyptian national team won the Arab Men's Handball Championship in the first two editions, in 1975 and 1977.

The following four editions were won by Kuwait (1979 and 1988), Tunisia (1986 and 1993), Saudi Arabia (1998), Algeria (2000), and Bahrain (2002).