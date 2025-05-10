Citizens Join The Battle: Pakistanis Seen Shooting Down Indian Drones With Their Own Guns

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In an extraordinary turn of events, viral videos on social media appear to show armed Pakistani civilians actively engaging and shooting at Indian drones, allegedly of Israeli origin, that have been entering Pakistani airspace in recent days.

The footage, widely circulated online, comes as Pakistan's armed forces continue to intercept a wave of hostile drone incursions by India. So far, military sources confirm that over 70 drones have been downed since the start of the current standoff.

But the sight of civilians fighting back alongside security forces has taken the internet by storm. One widely shared clip shows a man firing an assault rifle – reportedly a Kalashnikov – at a low-flying drone in daylight, as the unmanned aircraft hovers overhead.

Also Read: Pakistan Destroys Key Indian Military Sites, Launches Cyber Attack in Escalating Conflict

In another video, an armed civilian is seen firing in coordination with Pakistan Rangers personnel. At the same time, crowds of onlookers cheer, chanting“Allahu Akbar” and“Pakistan Zindabad” as they witness the dramatic confrontation.

The exact location of the videos has not been officially confirmed, though many online users claim the footage was recorded in Lahore. Authorities have yet to authenticate the footage or comment on whether civilian involvement in drone defense was officially sanctioned.

The development has sparked a wave of patriotic sentiment online, with many praising the“unity of the people and armed forces” in defending Pakistan's sovereignty.

While the military continues its vigilance at the borders, this new wave of civilian participation has added an unexpected – and highly symbolic – dimension to the conflict, signaling that the public is no longer a passive observer in national defense