India-Pakistan News: Vishal Mishra Becomes First To Cancel Shows In Turkey, Azerbaijan, Says 'No Leisure No Concert'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack, Singer Vishal Mishra has become the first to cancel his shows in Turkey, Azerbaijan, stating "no concerts. Mark my words. Never."

Turkey and Azerbaijan have reportedly expressed open support to Pakistan.

He said,“Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan ! No leisure no concerts ! Mark My Words ! Never !!”

Known for his incredible singing worldwide, Mishra performed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the ICC Champions Trophy in March and sang the Oscar-winning song "Nacho Nacho" during the innings break, attracting the crowd for celebration.

EaseMyTrip Chairman calls for travel boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti has requested people not to use travel "to empower those who don't stand with us", mentioning that "travel is a powerful tool".

"Travel is a powerful tool. Let's not use it to empower those who don't stand with us. Last year: * 287,000 Indians visited Turkey & * 243,000 visited Azerbaijan Tourism drives their economies: * Turkey: 12% of GDP | 10% of jobs * Azerbaijan: 7.6% of GDP | 10% of jobs," Pitti said.

| Pak air bases hit, explosions in Srinagar, Jammu – what we know so far

"When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let's spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind," he added.

Azerbaijan, in its statement regarding the India-Pakistan tensions, aligned itself with Pakistan's stance. Meanwhile, Turkey expressed solidarity with Pakistan and backed Islamabad's call for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, ANI reported.

Pakistan attempted drone intrusions from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with nearly 300 to 400 drones. Indian Armed Forces brought down a numerous drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible intent of these large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence.

| India Pakistan LIVE: MEA postpones official media briefing amid attacks

India has stated that the Pahalgam terror attack was "original escalation" by Pakistan and it acted through precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK through Operation Sindoor .