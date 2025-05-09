FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE HOSTS 10TH ANNUAL MOTHER's DAY LUNCHEON FEATURING TIM TEBOW AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tebow delivered an inspiring speech on the importance of perseverance and believing in oneself, while sharing his personal experience with dyslexia. Tebow is a four-time New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and college football analyst. He is also the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which brings faith, hope, and love to people around the world who are facing profound needs. The Foundation currently operates in over 70 countries and supports 16 initiatives under four core ministry focuses, including orphan care, children with medical needs, anti-human trafficking efforts, and outreach to individuals with special needs.

All proceeds from the luncheon benefit The Roberts Academy Scholarship Fund. The Academy provides a full complement of academic programs for students, as well as support and training for parents and teachers of students with dyslexia.

At The Roberts Academy, students in elementary and middle school benefit from personalized instruction and a wide range of teaching and learning resources from Florida Southern College. This dynamic educational environment helps students build strong foundations in language, reading, and mathematics, while fostering a love for learning. Students also receive one-on-one mentoring from both their dedicated teachers and Florida Southern education majors who assist in the classroom.

"The Roberts Academy is more than a school. It is a sanctuary of hope, a place where children are empowered by their strengths. Because of the Academy, children have discovered their confidence and potential; for their families, it has been nothing short of life-changing," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Southern College.

The Mother's Day Luncheon is an annual tradition at Florida Southern College that celebrates the impact of mothers and the transformative power of education.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

