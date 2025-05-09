Watching The Kremlin's New Putin Documentary So You Don't Have To

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the chances of President Donald Trump's peace deal in Ukraine seemingly recede , attention turns back to the question of Vladimir Putin and his war aims. What does the Russian president want to achieve from the conflict? And when – and under what conditions – will he be willing to make peace? Thousands of lives and billions of dollars hinge on the answers to these questions.

Important insights into Putin's worldview on this and other matters can be gleaned from a new 90-minute documentary,“Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,” released by the state broadcaster Rossiya on May 4, 2025, and available on YouTube .

The documentary looks back on Putin's quarter century in power .

I see the film as the Kremlin's attempt to make its case to the Russian public. The film explains how Putin sees his place in history and why he is waging the war on Ukraine. Its release coincides with the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, which Russia marks on May 9, as opposed to May 8 in the rest of Europe.

As would be expected from a Kremlin-sponsored look at Russia's leader, it is more hagiography than hard-hitting journalism. But as a scholar who has tracked Russia's post-Soviet slide into authoritarianism , I find it nonetheless revealing. It shows us the image that Putin wants to project to the Russian public, one that has been fairly consistent during his time in office.

Softening the strongman

The film starts with the loyal and somewhat obsequious journalist Pavel Zarubin interviewing Putin at the end of his long working day in the Kremlin, at 1:30 a.m. The chat with Zarubin is interspersed with archival footage of key events and earlier speeches by Putin.

Putin shows Zarubin around his apartment, which includes a chapel, a gym – Putin says he works out for 90 minutes every day – and a kitchen, in which Putin awkwardly prepares snacks for their chat. The rooms are immaculate but lifeless, albeit with a surfeit of gold leaf.

The new documentary is carefully curated with clips showing Putin as a humble man of the people.“I don't consider myself a politician, I breathe the same air as millions of citizens of Russia,” he says at one point. We do not see anything of his chain of lavish palaces, yachts and other assets .

While Putin's predominant image in the outside world is that of a ruthless strongman, for domestic audiences the Kremlin has tried to soften this image.