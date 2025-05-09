Empire Steak House Hawaii Establishes Itself As Waikiki's Go-To Destination For Luxury Surf & Turf Dining

HONOLULU, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House, the iconic fine dining brand with roots in New York City, is making a bold statement in the Pacific with its Honolulu location, quickly becoming Waikiki's premier destination for upscale surf & turf cuisine.

Located on the sky floor of the Ilikai Hotel, Empire Steak House Hawaii offers sweeping ocean views, a direct view of the sunset every evening, and a front-row seat to the spectacular weekly fireworks show over Waikiki Beach every Friday night. With its breathtaking setting, high-end cuisine, and warm hospitality, the restaurant delivers a truly unforgettable experience for guests from around the world.

The menu blends Empire's signature offerings, USDA Prime dry-aged steaks flown in from the mainland, with Hawaii's freshest local seafood, including Kona lobster, ahi tuna, and Hawaiian fresh catch of the day. Among the most popular dishes is the filet mignon paired with either a lobster tail or grilled jumbo shrimps, an elevated interpretation of classic surf & turf that reflects both indulgence and island flavor.

Beyond its renowned menu, Empire Steak House Hawaii is also a destination for private dining, honeymoon celebrations, and special events. The location proudly features its own exclusive "Chapel in the Sky", the only venue of its kind in Hawaii located within a restaurant, making it an ideal setting for destination weddings with panoramic views and refined service.

"We wanted to bring the Empire Steak House experience to the islands while honoring Hawaii's incredible natural bounty," said Jack Sinanaj, co-founder of Empire Steak House. "It's about creating unforgettable moments, whether you're celebrating a milestone or simply enjoying the best food and hospitality."

As Waikiki continues to welcome travelers from across the globe, Empire Steak House Hawaii stands out as a culinary highlight for those seeking luxury, romance, and elevated cuisine with a view.

Empire Steak House continues to serve guests at its flagship locations in New York City and Tokyo , offering the same commitment to premium dining and heartfelt hospitality that defines the brand.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for our Hawaiian location. Please visit or call (808) 777-3100.

For private events email [email protected] .

SOURCE Empire Steak House

