Extension Of The Powers Of The Member Of The Supervisory Board Of A Group’S Subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

