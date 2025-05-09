Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extension Of The Powers Of The Member Of The Supervisory Board Of A Group’S Subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)


2025-05-09 09:19:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a decision of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus from 9 May 2025, the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Martin Rebane, have been extended until 10 May 2028. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with four members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (the Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik, Mr. Urmas Somelar and Mr. Martin Rebane.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.


