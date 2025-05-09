Water-Based Heating & Cooling Systems Market Size To Hit USD 73.53 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market is driven by the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly HVAC solutions across residential and commercial sectors. Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market Size was valued at USD 37.10 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 73.53 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.94% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Growing Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Energy-Efficient Waterborne Heating & Cooling Systems. Various factors contributing to the growth of energy-efficient, sustainable construction are the result of a growing demand. Water based systems (especially those based on heat pumps) are increasingly used as they are environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient. Said systems, which may include the use of renewable sources of power to heat water, are in line with the movement toward overall sustainability and can be used in a variety of building formats, such as houses, office buildings, factories, etc. Increasing inclination for smart technologies including IoT enabled controls, smart thermostats and increased heat exchange efficiencies are complementing the system efficiency. The U.S. Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market is estimated to be USD 7.11 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29%. This is increasing the market share, as the availability of older infrastructure in need of retrofitting, is also increasing for to the demand for green buildings. With an increase in urbanization and more stringent energy efficiency legislation, demand for water-based heating and cooling installations is set to increase substantially. Get a Sample Report of Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Daikin Industries (Altherma Hydrosplit)

Trane Technologies (AquaTherm Water Source Heat Pump)

Carrier Global Corporation (AquaSnap Water-Cooled Chiller)

Bosch Thermotechnology (Compress 7000i AW)

Mitsubishi Electric (Ecodan Hydrodan)

Viessmann Group (Vitocal 300-G)

Vaillant Group (flexoTHERM exclusive)

Grundfos (MAGNA3 Circulator Pump)

NIBE Industrier AB (F1355 Ground Source Heat Pump)

Lennox International Inc. (Hydrotherm Boilers)

Danfoss (Hydronic Balancing Valves)

Rheem Manufacturing Company (Prestige Series Hybrid Water Heater)

Panasonic Corporation (Aquarea T-CAP)

Uponor Corporation (Ecoflex Pre-Insulated Pipe System) Armstrong Fluid Technology (Design Envelope Pump) Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 37.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 73.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.94% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Cooling Type (Direct Cooling, Indirect Cooling)

. By Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit)

. By Component (Heat Pump, Convector Heater, Radiator, Boiler, Chiller, AHU, Cooling Tower, Expansion Tank)

. By Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Drivers . Rising Demand for Smart Sustainable Water Heating and Cooling Systems Drives Market Expansion.

. Retrofitting Demand and Green Innovations Unlock Growth Opportunities in Global Water-Based HVAC Systems Market.

Market Trends in Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems by Cooling Type, Implementation, Component, and Vertical

By Cooling Type

The Direct Cooling segment led the water-based heating and cooling systems market with a 57.8% market share in 2023, thanks to its simplicity, lower installation costs, and direct heat exchange, making it ideal for residential and small commercial applications. Its ability to provide quick and effective cooling in confined spaces further strengthens its position.

The Indirect Cooling segment, however, is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, owing to better energy efficiency and greater control of indoor air quality. It is widely used across industrial and large commercial sectors with growing environmental targets and environmental legislations.

By Implementation Type

In 2023, the New Construction segment dominated the water-based heating and cooling systems market, capturing 60.7% of the share. This prevalence arises from the inclusion of energy-open HAVC systems in environmentally sustainable residential, commercial, and institutional buildings complying with green building criteria. The convenience to be installed in during construction period also exert a positive impact on the segment growth.

The Retrofit segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the global demand to refurbish the exiting old structures especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Building owners continue to retrofit with newer, more efficient HVAC systems in order to comply with environmental mandates.

By Component

In 2023, Heat Pumps led the water-based heating and cooling systems market, holding a 24.5% market share. They are popular in residential and commercial uses due to their efficiency and small footprint, especially as low-emission, all-electric alternatives are gaining favor in regions such as Europe and North America. Regulatory backing of clean energy transitions and the fossil free system phase-out also encourage the use of heat pumps.

Chillers are expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as the demand increases in the large commercial and industrial buildings space. Their high efficiency, energy conservation and responsiveness to smart controls make them well suited for urban infrastructure and variable climates.

By Vertical

In 2024, the Residential segment led the global water-based heating and cooling systems market with a 47.4% share, due to increasing need for energy efficient temperature controlled systems and rising consumer awareness towards sustainable way of living. Government incentives and stringent green building standards have also driven adoption.

The Commercial segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing development of office spaces, retail centers, and healthcare buildings. Increased focus on sustainability and healthier indoor environments, along with smart building technologies, is driving demand in the commercial segment for high-performance water-based systems.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @

Regional Insights on the Growth of Water-based Heating and Cooling Systems

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the global water-based heating and cooling systems market with a 33.7% share, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure growth, and rising demand for energy-efficient climate control in countries like China, India, and Japan. Water-based HVAC systems are integral to sustainable building initiatives and smart city projects backed by regional governments. For example, Japan pioneered energy-efficient hydronic systems, and India's ECBC promotes water-based cooling in new buildings.

North America is poised for the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, as the U.S. and Canada driving electrification for decarbonization with the Inflation Reduction Act, which supports the use of low-carbon heat pump systems for commercial buildings in cities such as New York and Toronto.

Recent Development:



Mar 2025, Daikin Applied Americas has purchased a majority ownership of Modular Comfort Systems to elevate energy-efficient and decarbonization HVAC offers. This purchase is consistent with New York City's recent climate and energy use regulations. April 2024, Mitsubishi Electric Europe selects Soracom to provide cellular connectivity for its MELCloud service, which enables cloud-based remote management of HVAC systems, ensuring energy efficiency and performance across Europe.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Smart System Adoption Rate

5.2 Water Source Type Utilization

5.3 Building Integration Compatibility

5.4 System Capacity Utilization

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Cooling Type

8. Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Implementation Type

9. Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Component

10. Water-based Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Thermal Management Technologies Industry Analysis Report

Semiconductor Cooling Module Industry Analysis Report

Underfloor Heating Industry Analysis Report

Personal Cooling Device Industry Analysis Report

Heat Interface Unit Industry Analysis Report

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)