Malaysia calls for ASEAN monitoring of tense Cambodia-Thailand border
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s leader announced efforts to involve a regional monitoring force as tensions continue to escalate along the contested border between Thailand and Cambodia, where recent armed confrontations have turned deadly.
On Saturday, Malaysia’s prime minister said he had informed both the Cambodian and Thai leadership that he was seeking the deployment of observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to track developments along their shared frontier. The area has seen recurring clashes over recent months, resulting in casualties on both sides.
Following separate telephone discussions with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand—held after a conversation with the US president—Malaysia’s prime minister said he emphasized the urgency of restraint and an immediate halt to hostilities. “During these exchanges, I conveyed Malaysia’s deep concern over the situation and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint, cease all forms of hostilities and refrain from any further military actions, including the use of force or forward movement of armed units, with effect from (Saturday) 13 December 2025 at 22:00 (UTC+7),” he said.
He further explained that, as part of efforts to lower tensions and improve transparency, regional observers would be sent to the area. “I have requested the deployment of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), led by the Malaysian Chief of Defense Forces, to monitor developments on the ground,” he stated, noting that this initiative would be “complemented” by satellite surveillance support from the United States.
According to his remarks, information gathered through satellite data and on-site monitoring will be compiled into a report to be presented at the upcoming ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday. The report is intended to offer “an objective account of the situation” aimed at reinforcing accountability, trust among parties, and broader regional stability.
Thai officials, however, disputed the timing of any ceasefire, with Thailand’s prime minister saying it was premature to begin truce talks with Cambodia, according to reports.
Cambodia’s prime minister took a different stance, publicly endorsing the proposal. “Cambodia welcomes and supports the initiative of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for a ceasefire tonight, which will be monitored by ASEAN Observation Team (AOT) with participation of the United States.”
The ongoing border violence has forced roughly 700,000 people to flee their homes on both sides of the boundary, while the death toll has reached 33 since Monday, according to official statements and reports. In Cambodia, 11 civilians have been killed, while Thailand has reported the deaths of 15 soldiers and seven civilians, along with injuries to more than 290 soldiers and police personnel.
Although Thailand and Cambodia signed a peace agreement in October during talks in Kuala Lumpur, the deal was later put on hold after Thai troops were severely wounded in a landmine blast in a border region. Additionally, about 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody following incidents that occurred over the past five months.
The two neighboring countries have long disagreed over their border, a dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July that left at least 48 people dead.
