Trump pledges retaliation after deadly ISIS attack on US troops in Syria


2025-12-14 12:39:22
(MENAFN) The United States signaled that it would take action following what was described as an ISIS-linked attack in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two American service members and a US civilian, while leaving three additional troops injured.

Speaking on Saturday, the US president warned that any assault on American personnel would not go unanswered. “We will respond to the attack on our forces by ISIS,” he said, adding: “We will respond if American forces are attacked again.”

According to reports, the incident involved an ambush carried out by an ISIS gunman, which led to multiple casualties among US personnel. Authorities said the attacker was confronted during the incident and did not survive. “The gunman was engaged and killed,” according to the statement.

