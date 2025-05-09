View From The Hill: Two Ministers And The Nationals Discover The Limits Of Loyalty In Politics

MENAFN - The Conversation) Labor's extraordinary election result has triggered a power play that has exposed the uglier entrails of Labor factionalism.

Even before the new caucus met in Canberra on Friday, the Labor right had dumped two of its cabinet ministers: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Industry Minister Ed Husic. Dreyfus is from the Victorian right, Husic from the New South Wales right.

In Labor, factionalism can trump merit. Not always, of course, but undoubtedly more often than is desirable, and certainly in this case.

These dramatic demotions to the backbench have been driven by two factors.

The left has more numbers in the caucus after the election, meaning that to preserve factional balances, one minister from the right had to go.

And then Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles used his heft as chief of the Victorian right to protect the numbers of that group in the ministry, at the expense of the NSW right, and to secure a key promotion.

In sacrificing Dreyfus who, while from the right, isn't a serious factional player, Marles has seen the elevation into the outer ministry of his numbers man Sam Rae (as well as another Victorian right-winger, Daniel Mulino).

Rae, little known publicly, has only been in parliament since 2022. He's a former Victorian Labor state secretary and was a partner at PwC. Mulino, with a substantial background in economic policy, has served in both the Victorian and federal parliaments.

Former Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has been demoted out of cabinet. Mick Tsikas/AAP

Some see the Marles move as, in part, looking to shore up his numbers for any future leadership race. While this might sound far-fetched, given Anthony Albanese's huge win and declaration he'll serve a full term, aspirants always have an eye on the future. The manoeuvre won't be missed by another leadership aspirant, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, a Queenslander who is also from the right.

Given his enhanced authority, Albanese could have intervened to protect the two ministers – there was an attempt from within the NSW right to get him to do so for Husic – but has chosen to let the factional power play take its course. He said on Thursday,“we have a process and we'll work it through”, adding that“no individual is greater than the collective, and that includes myself”.

In the fallout, with the loss of Dreyfus there will be no Jewish minister, which is unfortunate in light of the government's strained relations with the Jewish community. Husic's demotion takes the only Muslim out of cabinet, although the speculation is another Muslim, Anne Aly, will be elevated to cabinet.

Former prime minister Paul Keating was scathing of the demotions, denouncing the“appalling denial of Husic's diligence and application in bringing the core and emerging technologies of the digital age to the centre of Australian public policy”.

Keating said Albanese's non-intervention in relation to Husic“is, in effect, an endorsement of a representative of another state group – in this case, the Victorian right faction led by Richard Marles – a faction demonstrably devoid of creativity and capacity”.

Keating described the treatment of the two ministers as“a showing of poor judgement, unfairness and diminished respect for the contribution of others”.

It will take a while to see what ripples the factional power play brings. Husic, certainly, is feisty. He could become a strong voice on a Labor backbench that has been basically quiescent. He is already booked to appear on the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday and its Q&A panel on Monday.

Now that the factions have had their say, the prime minister allocates jobs, with particular interest on what Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek receives.

On the other side of politics, it is not surprising there is widespread anger, ill feeling and recriminations, given the magnitude of the Liberals' defeat. The contest for leadership between the party's Deputy Leader Sussan Ley and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor had already become willing before the bombshell defection of Senator Jacinta Price from the Nationals to the Liberals increased the angst exponentially.

The Nationals feel betrayed that their star performer has walked out on them. Her defection will complicate negotiations between the Liberals and the Nationals over their inter-party agreement.

The move, part of the attempt by Taylor, from the right, to boost his support, is further dividing the Liberal party. It is not yet clear whether Price will join a ticket with Taylor to run for deputy. In interviews on Thursday night and Friday morning she kept her options open, presumably to determine what numbers she would draw.

While having the Liberal deputy in the Senate would be inconvenient, it has precedent. Fred Chaney, then a senator, became deputy in Andrew Peacock's coup against John Howard in 1989. It didn't end well.

If Price did run, that might help Taylor with some Liberals currently uncertain of which leadership contender to support, because they would know she would be popular in their branches.

But for the moderates in the party, who want the Liberals to find a path back in traditional urban areas, the arrival of Price, with her hardline right views, sends all the wrong signals. The leafy city suburbs are populated with small-l voters and professional women, who would not see themselves in tune with Price's views.

It there was a Taylor-Price leadership team that would be an unmistakable message – that the Liberals were tracking very significantly away from the mainstream in which most voters swim.

Price was the leading figure who helped sink the Voice referendum, but she has not yet proved herself on the broader range of issues. In the campaign, her reference to“make Australia great again” was used against the Coalition to claim it was“Trumpian”.

Explaining her move, Price says that she had actually always wanted to sit in the Liberal party room. She comes from the Northern Territory Country Liberal party, whose representatives sit with either the Liberals or the Nationals, according to a formula.

On her timing, Price said,“right now, amongst many of the conversations I have had with those leading up to making this decision, is that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures”.

Within the Liberals, Price, given her profile and her status as a poster-woman of the rightwing media, will potentially be hard to handle.

While Labor savours the taste of triumph, and the Coalition drinks the the bitter brew of defeat, a week on Dreyfus, Husic and the Nationals discover the limits of loyalty.