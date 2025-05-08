Fertilizer Consumption Increases In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Increased demand for fertilizers in the Brazilian market was identified by fertilizer lobby Anda as the reason of positive market movements. In February, there was a 17.7% increase in total deliveries of the product in the country, a 1.6% rise in national fertilizer production, and a 19% increase in imports compared to the same month last year.

The Brazilian market brought in 3.38 million tonnes of fertilizers, with local production of 510,000 tonnes and imports of 3 million tonnes. Despite importing the product, Brazil also exports fertilizers but in small volumes.

The year-to-date figures through February also show an upward trend compared to the first two months of last year, with deliveries of 7.07 million tonnes, representing a 7.7% increase year-on-year, a national production of 1.15 million tonnes, a 12% rise, and imports of 6 million tonnes, a 10.1% growth.

The highest consumption in the country occurs in the state of Mato Grosso, where the most significant deliveries took place in the first two months: 1.91 million tonnes. Paraná was the second-largest consumer, followed by Goiás, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, and Rio Grande do Sul.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

