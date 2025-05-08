Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Positioning To Lead Future Of Hospitality

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is rapidly expanding its footprint in the hospitality and hotel automation sectors through strategic acquisitions, signaling its strong momentum and long-term vision. The company recently closed deals for CarryoutSupplies and Skytech Automated Solutions Inc., combining industry leading packaging capabilities with advanced automation technology to enable scalable, efficient solutions. In addition, Nightfood signed a letter of intent to acquire the assets of Victorville Treasure Holdings LLC, owner and operator of a 155-room Holiday Inn(R) in Victorville, California, which is being renovated for rebranding under Courtyard by Marriott(R). With over 130 hotels under management and a growing ecosystem that includes robotic service technology, Nightfood is positioning at the forefront of the hospitality industry's evolution-aiming to address labor shortages, enhance efficiency, and lead a new era of hospitality and hotel management innovation.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at NightfoodHoldings .

