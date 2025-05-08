Urgent: Several Areas In India Along Pakistan Border Come Under Heavy Attack: Media Reports
The reports showed attack being carried by drones and missiles from the Pakistani side.
Quoting sources, the TV reports by“India Today,” stated that, the Indian armed forces retaliated and shot down two fighter jets belonging to the Pakistan Air Force.
Similar reports of Pakistani attack also came in from Jaisalmer area, in India's western state of Rajasthan.
A blackout was reported in the areas under attack.– NNN-PTI
