Urgent: Several Areas In India Along Pakistan Border Come Under Heavy Attack: Media Reports

2025-05-08 09:04:18
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 9 (NNN-PTI) – Several areas in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, including Jammu and Uri, situated along the international border with Pakistan, came under heavy attack by artillery fire from Pakistan, said TV media reports, late yesterday.

The reports showed attack being carried by drones and missiles from the Pakistani side.

Quoting sources, the TV reports by“India Today,” stated that, the Indian armed forces retaliated and shot down two fighter jets belonging to the Pakistan Air Force.

Similar reports of Pakistani attack also came in from Jaisalmer area, in India's western state of Rajasthan.

A blackout was reported in the areas under attack.– NNN-PTI

