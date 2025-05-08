Pakistan's Attack On Multiple Cities Foiled By Armed Forces: Is Jammu Airport Safe? All You Need To Know In 5 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict: On Thursday, late in the evening, Pakistan fired missiles and drones at military sites into Jammu and other states. Heavy shelling was reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir. The town of Uri is just over 3 kilometres from the Line of Control and over 100 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir.

Eight missiles were fired from Pakistan toward Indian-administered Kashmir, an Indian defense personnel said, adding that they were all“intercepted and blocked by Air Defense Units.” The attacks were directed at the towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia.

Officials have confirmed that Jammu Airport remains unaffected despite the Pakistan attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on high alert with heightened security measures across the city, night patrolling in place, and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) instructed to neutralise any suspicious activity.

Military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur , located near the International Boundary in Jammu & Kashmir, were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. The Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, with no losses reported.

In the latest of the developments that occurs from Pakistan's attack on Indian states, two Pakistani drones were shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said defence sources.

These attacks by Pakistan followed India's retaliatory missile strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under“Operation Sindoor,” targeting militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in locations such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Kotli.

| 'Will firmly counter...': Jaishankar after talking to Rubio amid Pakistan attack Pakistan Attacks Indian States: 5 DevelopmentsPakistan launched coordinated missile, drone, and artillery attacks targeting Jammu, key locations in Rajasthan such as Jaisalmer, and Punjab districts including Pathankot and Amritsar. Indian air defence systems , notably the Russian-made S-400 , successfully intercepted all incoming missiles and drones, while explosions and sirens were reported across these states. A total blackout was enforced in Jammu city, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, and adjoining areas as a precaution.During the aerial engagements, India shot down a Pakistani F-16 supersonic fighter jet shortly after it took off from the heavily defended Sargodha air base in Pakistan's Punjab province. This marks a significant escalation, as the F-16 is a key asset of the Pakistan Air Force and was previously involved in combat during the 2019 Balakot air strikes.A total blackout was enforced in Jammu city and adjoining border areas, including parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, as a precautionary measure during the missile and drone attacks. Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly, and security forces remained on high alertIn response to the heightened security threat, all government and private schools across border districts in Jammu and Kashmir (including Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kupwara), as well as border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab, were closed until further notice. University exams were also cancelled to ensure safety amid ongoing hostilities.Indian airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet issued travel advisories urging passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before departure to accommodate enhanced security checks and formalities amid the ongoing conflict and tightened airport security protocols.