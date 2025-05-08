Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale Shows Art During The Time Of The Cannes Film Festival

Tanja Playner in the atelier

Nada Kelemenova next to the artwork "Playfulness"

Artist Rebeccah Klodt in Cannes 2023

CANNES, FRANCE, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 the art can be also seen. The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition“Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale” from May 16th to 18th, 2025. 48 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by the curator and director of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum and the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art and photography. The exhibition takes place in the California room of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.

Art by Tanja Playner will be exhibited at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. Tanja Playner's experimental curiosity has continually evolved over the years. In many of her works, she distributes body parts. Tanja Playner develops a new visual language with her fluctuating body parts, bringing them into a new reality. Despite their modern representation, her works appear elegant.

Rebeccah Klodt is an abstract expressionist from the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, USA. Rebeccah is always finding inspiration for new collections while also developing her Soul Work and Line Work. Her work will also be on display at the 2025 Cannes Biennale of Contemporary Art, which will take place alongside the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The art of Japanese artist AyaNe has been exhibited from Tokyo, Osaka, and New York to Paris, Madrid, and Dubai. In May 2025, the artwork "HANAKOI 3" (2025) will be on display at the 2025 Cannes Biennale.

The cigar label collage“Die Monnalisa No 3” by artist Dennise Hung will also attract stars and art lovers to the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. From 2019 to 2022 Denise Hung studied and graduated from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts with a master's degree in Watercolor Painting Creative. Her art has been shown in several exhibitions in Spain, France and Italy.

Artist Nada Kelemenova will also join the ranks of artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali who shone during the Cannes Film Festival, as Nada's art will be exhibited in Cannes. Seasons are a natural source of Nada's inspiration. Some of her works were created for unique and personal moments. Three works of art by Nada Kelemenova will be exhibited at the Cannes Biennale.

The artwork "Ferrari Red" by Chinese artist Yu Qian will be on display at the digital showcase of the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale from May 16 to 18, 2025. Her art has been exhibited from Shanghai to Paris and Milan.

Art by the artist May-May Meijer will be on display at the digital showcase of the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale. May-May often sees what she calls 'God's Light'. She takes photos of it or asks others to photograph her accompanied by the light.

Romaine Kuonen & Hadi MohammadKhani - The Body Magic Group will be represented with an artwork at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale 2025. In addition, Hadi MohammadKhani will present a performance accompanying the artwork at the vernissage on May 16.

The 2025 Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale will feature works by 48 artists from many countries. Among the artists participating in the Biennale are Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Stephen Najda, NASIM, Nada Kelemenova, AyaNe, Jiri Maska, Marc Noël, Aryan Ghaemmaghami, Massoum, Yu Qian, Burcu Yildiz, Tamara Sweere, Kamila Stefania Tkaczyk, Dobieslaw Gala, Martha Cotes, Horst Lukas, Mitsuhiro Higuchi, Dennise Hung, Mari Nishimura, Gala Moskvitina, and others.

Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale

17-18 May 2025

17 May 2025: 11 AM - 5 PM

18 May 2025 : 11 AM - 3 PM

Heinz Playner

PAKS Gallery GmbH

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.