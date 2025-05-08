Clark Atlanta University Celebrates 2025 Commencement Week: A Tribute To Excellence And Achievement
Honorees
At the CAU Baccalaureate Service on May 17, the Grace Townes Hamilton/Evelyn Gibson Lowery "Women of Excellence" Social Justice Award will be presented to Shirley Clark Franklin, the 58th Mayor of the City of Atlanta.
At the CAU Commencement Ceremony on May 18, Alvin T. Trotter, Sr., M.D., a graduate of Clark College class of 1963 and retired Board of Trustee member at Clark Atlanta University will receive an Honorary degree.
Event Schedule
Commencement Ceremony (ticket only)
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time: 10 a.m. (Ticketed, public access begins at 8:30 a.m.)
Location: GSU Convocation Center, 455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Commencement Speaker: Dr. Dennis Kimbro, a distinguished educator and best-selling author, is recognized for his expertise in leadership, wealth, and success.
Baccalaureate Service
Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Vivian Wilson Henderson Health and Physical Education Center, Leonidas S. Epps Gymnasium
Baccalaureate Messenger: Rev. Dr. Brian Tillman, a revered leader known for his commitment to ministry and social justice.
This Baccalaureate Service will honor the graduating class through a Christian-based interdenominational worship service, celebrating their journey and achievements.
Prelude to Commencement: Salute to Graduates
A heartfelt reception will honor all graduating students, acknowledging top honors and presenting honor cords and medallions. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian will share inspiring messages, embodying the spirit of achievement and camaraderie.
Ph.D. & Master's Honors Ceremony
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 3 – 4:30 p.m.
Location: Bishop Cornelius L. Henderson Student Center, Juanita Powell Baranco Auditorium
Schools of Business, Education, and Social Work Hooding Ceremonies
Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
Time: Various times between 1 - 7 p.m.
Clark Atlanta University invites the community to join in this week of inspiration, celebration, and recognition as it honors the bright futures of its graduates.
About Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Established four years later in 1869, Clark College was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member United Negro College Fund (UNCF) institutions. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit .
