Clark Atlanta University Celebrates 2025 Commencement Week: A Tribute To Excellence And Achievement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Commencement week represents an earned milestone in higher education, where we, the faculty and staff of Clark Atlanta University, honor the extraordinary accomplishments of our graduates, who epitomize dedication and intellectual rigor," said Dr. George T. French, Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each graduate for achieving this significant milestone as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. The education that Clark Atlanta University graduates earn comes with an imperative to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of our communities and society at large."

Honorees

At the CAU Baccalaureate Service on May 17, the Grace Townes Hamilton/Evelyn Gibson Lowery "Women of Excellence" Social Justice Award will be presented to Shirley Clark Franklin, the 58th Mayor of the City of Atlanta.

At the CAU Commencement Ceremony on May 18, Alvin T. Trotter, Sr., M.D., a graduate of Clark College class of 1963 and retired Board of Trustee member at Clark Atlanta University will receive an Honorary degree.

Event Schedule

Commencement Ceremony (ticket only)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. (Ticketed, public access begins at 8:30 a.m.)

Location: GSU Convocation Center, 455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Commencement Speaker: Dr. Dennis Kimbro, a distinguished educator and best-selling author, is recognized for his expertise in leadership, wealth, and success.

Baccalaureate Service

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Vivian Wilson Henderson Health and Physical Education Center, Leonidas S. Epps Gymnasium

Baccalaureate Messenger: Rev. Dr. Brian Tillman, a revered leader known for his commitment to ministry and social justice.

This Baccalaureate Service will honor the graduating class through a Christian-based interdenominational worship service, celebrating their journey and achievements.

Prelude to Commencement: Salute to Graduates

A heartfelt reception will honor all graduating students, acknowledging top honors and presenting honor cords and medallions. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian will share inspiring messages, embodying the spirit of achievement and camaraderie.

Ph.D. & Master's Honors Ceremony

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Bishop Cornelius L. Henderson Student Center, Juanita Powell Baranco Auditorium

Schools of Business, Education, and Social Work Hooding Ceremonies

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: Various times between 1 - 7 p.m.

Clark Atlanta University invites the community to join in this week of inspiration, celebration, and recognition as it honors the bright futures of its graduates.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Established four years later in 1869, Clark College was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member United Negro College Fund (UNCF) institutions. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit .

