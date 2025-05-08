Timelycare Named The 2025 Best Virtual Care Solution By Medtech Breakthrough

"We are grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for the continued recognition as the leading virtual health and well-being provider for higher education," said Luke Hejl, CEO of TimelyCare. "Our team works hard to continuously raise the bar, reimagining how we can work alongside our campus partners to deliver impactful, life-changing solutions that empower campus communities to thrive today and in the future."

TimelyCare leads the way in virtual health care for higher education, offering the most comprehensive range of flexible, campus-focused services available. As an extension of campus wellness teams at more than 400 institutions across the country, TimelyCare's interconnected care model provides up to 12 essential care solutions through one seamless, single sign-on (SSO) platform, including the newly announced 24/7 crisis line . Named one of Princeton Review's 5 Need-to-Know national mental health organizations in 2025, TimelyCare holds an industry-leading average clinician rating of 4.96 out of 5, TimelyCare's inclusive and individualized approach ensures that students feel heard, valued, and positioned for lifelong success.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"TimelyCare leverages technology to provide equitable access to care, allowing schools and non-profit organizations to expand their health resources efficiently and effectively. Health, in particular mental health, can impact a student's ability to stay in class, improve their grades, and ultimately succeed," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "TimelyCare delivers personalized, clinically-proven care that improves student outcomes, inspires enduring success, and strengthens learning communities. We're so pleased to be able to award them with 'Best Virtual Care Solution!'"

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. With an unmatched range of service options on one seamless, easy-to-access platform, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools, we extend the efforts of 400+ campus wellness teams, ensuring millions of students have direct, anytime access to our culturally competent and diverse care providers. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable and meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering every student on their wellness journey while fostering healthier, more supportive learning environments.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE TimelyCare