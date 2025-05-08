Poland Aims To Finalize 17Th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia By End Of Its EU Council Presidency

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland intends to finalize the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia before the end of its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which concludes on June 30.

This was announced by Adam Szłapka, Poland's Minister for European Affairs, in Strasbourg, Ukrinform reports, citing Polish Radio .

As the outlet notes, the European Commission circulated the draft of the 17th sanctions package to EU member states on May 6.

“We are not giving up on exerting pressure on Russia's war economy through sanctions. Work on the next, 17th package has just started. I hope it will have been finalized by the end of Poland's presidency,” Szłapka stated.

He added that sanctions must go hand-in-hand with military support for Ukraine, to strengthen Kyiv ahead of potential ceasefire negotiations.

“Our position is clear and unwavering: Ukraine must be in a strong position to negotiate a favorable deal and to protect it once it is signed,” the Polish minister emphasized.

According to Polish Radio, the 17th sanctions package includes, among others, a ban on the export of chemicals used in missile engines to Russia, trade restrictions on new companies from Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and the UAE involved in sanctions circumvention, new restrictions targeting Russia's shadow fleet - more than 100 vessels illegally transporting Russian oil.

The package must also include an updated blacklist of individuals, companies, and institutions, banning their entry into the EU and freezing their assets. This blacklist includes 15 individuals, such as executives of research and operational firms specializing in electronic components, 45 defense-related companies, including those in the shipbuilding, transport, and drone manufacturing sectors.

Currently, nearly 2,500 individuals, companies, and organizations are on the EU's blacklist.

As Ukrinform reported, Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski recently stated that Russia attempted to interfere in Poland's presidential election through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

Photo: East News/Thierry Monasse