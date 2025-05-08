Anti-Cancer Mabs Market Research Report 2025: Rising Cancer Incidence Spurs Demand For Targeted Anti-Cancer Mabs Treatments - Historic Trends And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing cancer incidence and demand for effective treatments. The market is projected to expand from $69.33 billion in 2024 to $109.88 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.3%. Advancements in immunotherapy, the adoption of combination therapies, and innovative drug delivery technologies are significant contributors to this growth.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market encompasses a wide array of mAbs such as avastin, Herceptin, and keytruda, valued at factory gate levels, covering the industrial transactions between manufacturers and subsequent business customers, not resale values further down the supply chain.

Growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, as evidenced by PubMed's 2022 report predicting 1.9 million new global cancer cases. With cancer affecting millions globally, targeted therapies like anticancer mAbs are in heightened demand. Furthermore, the escalation in clinical trials underpins market expansion, with noting a sharp rise in registered trials from 365,000 in 2021 to 452,604 in 2023.

Industry players, including Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., are pioneering advances with clinical trials, such as the Phase I trial for GD2-Targeted Radioimmunotherapy. This trial evaluates the GD2-SADA therapy's potential in treating solid tumors like small cell lung cancer, harnessing a two-step radiation delivery method aimed at minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Innovation remains critical, typified by Roche Holding AG's 2022 launch of PHESGO, a combination treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. PHESGO offers subcutaneous administration, a patient-friendly alternative to intravenous delivery, illustrating the industry's shift towards more convenient therapeutic options.

The competitive landscape features major corporations like Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Roche, engaging in strategic partnerships and innovation to maintain market leadership. For instance, Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $10.8 billion enhances its immunology portfolio with the addition of PRA023, now termed MK-7240, focused on addressing autoimmune disorders.

The anticancer mAbs market report provides a thorough overview of the sector, including market size, regional shares, and detailed segmentation. It highlights key players like Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer Inc., alongside the impact of biotechnology advances and artificial intelligence integration in drug discovery, pivotal in strengthening the market's trajectory.

This comprehensive assessment signifies the market's dynamic nature and the myriad opportunities within, shaped by innovation, strategic alliances, and a growing need for effective cancer therapies across the globe.

