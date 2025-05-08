Anti-Cancer Mabs Market Research Report 2025: Rising Cancer Incidence Spurs Demand For Targeted Anti-Cancer Mabs Treatments - Historic Trends And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$76.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$109.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Characteristics
3. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Trends and Strategies
4. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- 5.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints) 5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries 5.3. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Growth Rate Analysis 5.4. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion) 5.5. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion) 5.6. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Segmentation
- 6.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.2. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.3. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Regional and Country Analysis
- 7.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Amgen Inc. Bristol Myers Squibb Company Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline plc Johnson & Johnson Novartis AG Merck & Co. Inc. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. AstraZeneca plc. Pfizer Inc. Gilead Sciences Inc. Bayer HealthCare ImmunoGen Inc. Genentech Inc. AbbVie Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Seattle Genetics Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Celgene Ipsen Daiichi Sankyo Kite Pharma ADC Therapeutics MacroGenics Inc. BioXcel Therapeutics Zymeworks Inc. Exelixis Inc. Blueprint Medicines Erytech Pharma Oncopeptides AB
