Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anti-Cancer Mabs Market Research Report 2025: Rising Cancer Incidence Spurs Demand For Targeted Anti-Cancer Mabs Treatments - Historic Trends And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F


2025-05-08 04:31:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the thriving Anti-Cancer mAbS market with rapid growth from $69.33B in 2024 to $109.88B by 2029 (CAGR 9.3%). Key drivers include rising cancer rates and innovations in drug delivery and AI. Leading companies are making strategic moves through clinical trials and partnerships. North America is currently dominant, with Asia Pacific set for rapid expansion. This report details size, growth, trends, and strategies crucial for success.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing cancer incidence and demand for effective treatments. The market is projected to expand from $69.33 billion in 2024 to $109.88 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.3%. Advancements in immunotherapy, the adoption of combination therapies, and innovative drug delivery technologies are significant contributors to this growth.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market encompasses a wide array of mAbs such as avastin, Herceptin, and keytruda, valued at factory gate levels, covering the industrial transactions between manufacturers and subsequent business customers, not resale values further down the supply chain.

Growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, as evidenced by PubMed's 2022 report predicting 1.9 million new global cancer cases. With cancer affecting millions globally, targeted therapies like anticancer mAbs are in heightened demand. Furthermore, the escalation in clinical trials underpins market expansion, with noting a sharp rise in registered trials from 365,000 in 2021 to 452,604 in 2023.

Industry players, including Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., are pioneering advances with clinical trials, such as the Phase I trial for GD2-Targeted Radioimmunotherapy. This trial evaluates the GD2-SADA therapy's potential in treating solid tumors like small cell lung cancer, harnessing a two-step radiation delivery method aimed at minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Innovation remains critical, typified by Roche Holding AG's 2022 launch of PHESGO, a combination treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. PHESGO offers subcutaneous administration, a patient-friendly alternative to intravenous delivery, illustrating the industry's shift towards more convenient therapeutic options.

The competitive landscape features major corporations like Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Roche, engaging in strategic partnerships and innovation to maintain market leadership. For instance, Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $10.8 billion enhances its immunology portfolio with the addition of PRA023, now termed MK-7240, focused on addressing autoimmune disorders.

The anticancer mAbs market report provides a thorough overview of the sector, including market size, regional shares, and detailed segmentation. It highlights key players like Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer Inc., alongside the impact of biotechnology advances and artificial intelligence integration in drug discovery, pivotal in strengthening the market's trajectory.

This comprehensive assessment signifies the market's dynamic nature and the myriad opportunities within, shaped by innovation, strategic alliances, and a growing need for effective cancer therapies across the globe.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 175
Forecast Period 2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $76.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $109.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Trends and Strategies

4. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

5. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

  • 5.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
  • 5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
  • 5.3. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Growth Rate Analysis
  • 5.4. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
  • 5.5. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
  • 5.6. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Segmentation

  • 6.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
  • 6.2. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
  • 6.3. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7. Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Regional and Country Analysis

  • 7.1. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
  • 7.2. Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

  • Amgen Inc.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Company
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • AstraZeneca plc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Bayer HealthCare
  • ImmunoGen Inc.
  • Genentech Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Seattle Genetics
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Celgene
  • Ipsen
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Kite Pharma
  • ADC Therapeutics
  • MacroGenics Inc.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics
  • Zymeworks Inc.
  • Exelixis Inc.
  • Blueprint Medicines
  • Erytech Pharma
  • Oncopeptides AB

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Anti-Cancer MAbS Market
MENAFN08052025004107003653ID1109522689

