Spanish Government Approves Shorter Workweek Bill


2025-05-08 03:14:49
MADRID: The Spanish government on Wednesday approved a bill to shorten the working week from 40 hours to 37.5 hours, with no reduction in pay.

The reduction was approved during Wednesday's cabinet meeting, although the measure still requires ratification by the Spanish Congress.

At a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Spain's Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz said the measure will benefit around 12.5 million workers in Spain, including 2.4 million in the retail sector, 2 million in industry, and 1.4 million in hospitality.

In response, Spain's main employers' organization, CEOE, called for "more collective bargaining and less regulatory imposition."

