NEOM Launches 'Champions Of Progress' Initiative With AFC Support To Develop Football Community

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– NEOM, Official Partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), is proud to announce the launch of Champions of Progress - an initiative that aims to celebrate community heroes in football across Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and Asia.

With AFC's support, Champions of Progress is an initiative that will use football's global platform to drive positive change across the region, delivering activations and developing talent from grassroots to elite players in AFC competitions. The AFC partnership supports NEOM's vision to grow football in Saudi Arabia, enabling access to physical activity by placing sport at the center of lifestyles, and reinforcing its goal of becoming a global sports destination.

Through inviting football communities to nominate 'unsung heroes' who have made significant contributions to the sport's development, Champions of Progress seeks to celebrate individuals and projects that promote positive community engagement, support innovative sports development and show a commitment to diversity and inclusion in football. By spotlighting extraordinary contributions, the initiative aims to inspire and encourage the participation of future generations in football, both on and off the pitch, across the Asia region.

Champions of Progress is open to nominations from across Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and Asia for individuals (aged 18 years and above) or projects that have either made a significant impact in the development of football at a community level, increased participation numbers or improved accessibility.

Following the nominations, a panel of judges, including experts from NEOM and AFC, will review all submissions to determine winners based on set criteria. The six 2025 Champions of Progress will be celebrated and rewarded for their contributions and will be invited to the AFC Champions League Elite at the beginning of the 2025/2026 season where they will meet senior members of the Saudi football community. Their inspiring stories will also be shared more widely across selected partnership channels, to drive awareness and encourage positive change in pan-Asian football.

With the partnership dedicated to enacting positive change, NEOM aims to encourage a sense of pride and commitment in the game, helping to transform communities by recognizing inspiring individuals and stories that highlight dedication, progress and an active lifestyle centered on football at grassroots level and upwards.

Key Dates



Nomination Deadline: June 30, 2025 Winners Announcement: September 9, 2025