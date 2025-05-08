MARY CROSS RELEASES FIRST DANCE SINGLE 'STEPPIN' 2GETHER' A Worldwide Celebration Of Dance & Steppin' Unity

Courtesy of Kat With The Hat Photography

- Mary CrossCAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soulful songstress Mary Cross has joined forces with renowned New York-based producer and drummer Stix Bones (Bone Squad) to co-create her latest release,“Steppin' 2Gether Movement.” This vibrant new single ushers in an exciting chapter in Mary's musical journey-blending her signature contralto vocals with lush instrumentation and a feel-good groove that celebrates unity, movement, and joy.To commemorate the release, the official music video for“Steppin' 2Gether” will be filmed Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 4 PM ET at The Cartier Venue in Westville, NJ. The event will feature a LIVE performance by Mary Cross 2NspireU, featuring Stix Bones on drums for the LIVE performance of the single Steppin' 2Gether and special guest crooner Teddy DeWalt.Adding to the excitement, nationally recognized dance instructor Kenny J-recently featured on Good Morning America for Black History Month-has choreographed a signature "Cross Steppin'" line dance for the new single. Special tutorial videos were created to engage music lovers and line dance fans to participate and be part of the fun during the LIVE music video taping experience. All are encouraged to submit personal videos showing how they're“Steppin' 2Gether” to the new track.Limited edition“Steppin' 2Gether” t-shirts are also available, with a portion of proceeds benefiting NABFEME-a nonprofit organization supporting entrepreneurship among women in music. JOIN THE STEPPIN' 2GETHER MOVEMENT! To learn the newly created CROSS Steppin' Line Dance visit marycrossmusic or Mary Cross Music youtube channel. There is a solo tutorial with Kenny J and a few group dances whether a beginner or advanced! If you are ready to dance, order a t-shirt and get your ticket to the LIVE Music concert and Dance Event to set off the summer...by Steppin' 2Gether! Dress Down, Dress to Impress or Dress to Dance...but Come ready to have some FUN with this Trifecta Event for all ages and music lovers!SoulTracks World Premiere of the highly anticipated single“Steppin' 2Gether” debuted May 2, 2025. The track is available on all major music platforms.Two sought after entrepreneurs in the region are partnering with Mary to make this an event to remember: Grab your tickets before they're GONE!Dinner by Caterer: Details by Ms. Dawn | DJ TYC (Ty Chappell). So, Come EAT! DRINK! & SEE MARY!!!NEW MUSIC ALERT!“Sentimental Journey”- Mary's Jazz EP was released April 4, 2025. This compilation is a heartfelt collection of nostalgic compositions inspired by the Great American Songbook.“Sentimental Journey” is available on all music platforms.FALL, 2025: Back by Popular Demand! MARY CROSS' PHYLLIS HYMAN MUSICAL TRIBUTE RETURNS TO ATLANTIC CITY @ RESORTS HOTEL CASINO!For the second consecutive year, Mary is the recipient of the NJPAC Prudential North to Shore Festival Community Grant, awarded to independent local artists making cultural impact through self-driven, self-produced, creative arts projects in the community.In 2024, Mary's Phyllis Hyman Musical Tribute sold out a full month before the performance. This year, due to overwhelming demand, a second matinee show has been added. Mary's performances continue to be a masterclass in elegance, emotional authenticity, and the enduring beauty of Classic Soul.On Saturday, October 4, 2025 – NJPAC, Prudential & North to Shore present, once again, Mary Cross' Tribute to Phyllis Hyman at Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 3pm and 7pm. This tribute celebrates the life and Legacy of Phyllis Hyman and mini-tributes to fellow contraltos Angie Stone, Gladys Knight and Roberta Flack were added.Following years of consistently sold-out performances and the recent debut of her Jazz EP, Mary Cross continues to captivate audiences with her genuine, soul-stirring artistry. But Mary is more than meets the eye. She stands as a true beacon for independent artists-unwavering in her mission to redefine what it means to create and succeed in the music business...on your own terms. With steadfast determination and purpose, she shines a light on the beauty and power of self-driven INDEPENDENT artistry. Mary lives boldly by the phrase she penned, a personal anthem of resilience and authenticity:“No Agent. No Manager. No Sponsors. Pure Passion.”Some Other Things About Mary:Mary Cross is the Founder and CEO of 2NspireU, LLC, Mary Cross Music, and MCQ (Mary Cross Jazz Quintet & Quartets). A self-produced and self-managed singer-songwriter, arranger, and recording artist, Mary is celebrated for her rich, soulful contralto vocals that continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Her performances span a diverse range of genres, including Classic Soul, Jazz, Folk, Soft Rock, and R&B.A chanteuse at heart, she thrives in intimate settings yet is equally electrifying on grand stages. Her timeless style and emotional depth have made her a highly sought-after performer for community, corporate, private, and public events throughout the Delaware Valley and beyond.A proud Camden, NJ native, Mary Cross has a deep-rooted love for her community that shines through her lifelong advocacy. Offstage, she is a passionate champion for seniors, veterans, youth in the arts, foster care initiatives, and mental wellness.In 2024, Mary founded Muzikworks, Inc. a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing musical confidence, developing stage presence, and helping individuals of all ages discover their unique artistic voice. Explore more of Mary's music, mission, and movement at marycrossmusic.For the latest news, upcoming performances, appearances, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content follow Mary Cross Music on ALL media platforms.For more information, visit .

Steppin' 2Gether Lyric Video (The Cross Step Tutorial can be found on youtube's Mary Cross Music channel)

