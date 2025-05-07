Superfeet Reaffirms Commitment To Performance Innovation With Bold Brand Evolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In partnership with Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, Superfeet's brand evolution showcases nearly five decades of biomechanical innovation and leadership

Ferndale, Wash, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superfeet , the global leader in performance insoles, proudly unveils the next evolution of its brand, marking a new era in the company's journey to empower all who move. With a renewed emphasis on serving real world athletes, biomechanical innovation, and intentional design, Superfeet is building on its nearly 50-year foundation to step confidently into the future, where innovation meets inspiration and performance is amplified.

“This brand refresh is about much more than a new look - it marks a new chapter in how we serve today's athletes,” says Trip Randall, CEO of Superfeet.“Superfeet has always been trusted by those who push limits. Now we're doubling down on innovation and performance to power every kind of athlete, wherever their pursuits take them.”

This next chapter introduces a new logo, refreshed visual identity, and an updated marketing approach that celebrates athletes who pursue progress across every arena, from courts and trails to job sites and city streets. At its core is athlete-first messaging, unified under the guiding narrative 'Powered by Superfeet,' a platform designed for collaboration and built to elevate real athlete stories.

To bring this new vision to life, Superfeet is thrilled to be working with Olympic Gold Medalist track athlete, entrepreneur, mother, and TV broadcaster Sanya Richards-Ross to be a Superfeet athlete and partner in this brand evolution.

Richards-Ross' journey, from world champion sprinter to business leader and mother, embodies the spirit Superfeet champions, celebrating performance at every stage. Together, Superfeet and Richards-Ross are redefining performance in this new brand transformation.

“Performance isn't just about crossing the finish line first,” says Richards-Ross.“It's about showing up every day with strength, confidence, and heart. I'm proud to partner with Superfeet. They are a brand that supports the athlete in us all. From the track to running a business to chasing my kids around, Superfeet keeps me moving, powering my every step.”

Superfeet is doubling down on its heritage of innovation to serve the broad spectrum of athletes, with products, services and experiences, specifically tailored to meet their unique demands. From runners and team sport athletes competing at the highest level to workers spending long hours on their feet to those navigating the city - all of them demand performance.

To support its brand evolution, Superfeet will launch new sport- and work-specific insoles later this year, engineered for athletes who demand everything from their gear, and from themselves:





Run Pacer Elite , Available Fall 2025

The pinnacle offering in Superfeet's line of trim-to-fit running insoles, featuring a revolutionary Carbitex® plate paired with high-rebound SuperRevTM foam to power dynamic propulsion and long-lasting comfort. Built for 20% more energy return with every stride so runners can go further, faster, and feel better doing it.



Sport Ultralight , Available Fall 2025

A light yet powerful foundation built with high-performance SuperRevTM foam and EVOLyte® carbon fiber-infused arch support. Engineered to be 25% lighter so every step feels faster, smoother and effortless.



Puncture Resistant Support , Available Late 2025

A flexible, puncture-resistant plate shields against sharp hazards, without bulk or restriction. Paired with SuperRevTM foam cushioning for rugged protection to meet the demands of workers in harsh conditions.

ESD Cushion , Available Late 2025

Ultimate comfort with clinically proven support for ESD footwear. Each layer, from the top cover to the forefoot pad, is made with electrostatic dissipative materials for ultimate protection.

Paired with the brand refresh, these new product launches will serve athletes committed to being better than the day before, whether competing in a sport, powering through back-to-back shifts, or navigating city streets.

ABOUT SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, LLC

Founded more than four decades ago, Superfeet Worldwide emerged from the sports medicine division of Northwest Podiatric Labs and has become a global leader in high-performance insoles. Known for its groundbreaking designs that support athletes in the most demanding conditions, Superfeet continues to advance insole technology to enhance athletic performance. The company donates 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to initiatives that improve access to movement and sport for future generations. For more information, visit superfeet.com .

