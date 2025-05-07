Direct Train Between KL, Bangkok To Resume By End Of 2025

Dhaka: After years of suspension, the long-awaited direct train service between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok is expected to resume operations by the end of 2025. The announcement came from Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook following his recent visit to Thailand.

The revived route will utilize the current railway infrastructure that links Bangkok with Padang Besar, Butterworth, and Kuala Lumpur, making the reintroduction relatively straightforward without needing new tracks. This move comes on the heels of another travel update in April, which confirmed the Butterworth-Hat Yai route will return in the third quarter of 2025.

Currently, Malaysia's electric train service (ETS), run by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM), connects KL to Padang Besar over a 450km stretch in approximately five hours. Once the KL-Bangkok route is fully operational, passengers can expect a seamless rail journey from KL Sentral straight into Bangkok, eliminating the need for air travel.

KTM and Thailand's State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have been given three months to finalize preliminary coordination, including ticketing and service alignment. This collaboration aims to offer smooth cross-border travel for passengers.

Additionally, Thailand has proposed extending service lines from Sungai Golok to Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas in Malaysia. However, this would involve restoration of the currently inactive tracks on the Malaysian side, thus requiring a longer timeline.

The train's return promises a scenic and economical travel alternative between the two capitals, catering to tourists and commuters alike.

V