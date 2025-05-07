403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB claims EU aspirant responsible of ‘enabling Kiev’s terrorism’
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed it disrupted several attempts to smuggle explosives and carry out terrorist acts within Russia. The FSB alleges that these activities were orchestrated by Ukraine’s military intelligence, with the assistance of Moldova's security services, who allegedly turned a blind eye to the operations.
In a statement released on Monday, the FSB revealed that two Moldovan citizens and two Russian nationals had been detained for their involvement in the plot. Moscow accused Moldova of allowing Ukrainian intelligence agencies to use its territory to recruit and train agents, supply them with explosives, and infiltrate Russian territory for sabotage and terrorist activities.
One of the suspects, Moldovan citizen Marius Pruneanu, 23, was arrested while attempting to smuggle explosives hidden in a car battery. He reportedly confessed that he was recruited by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry intelligence unit in 2023, after spending a year fighting as part of Kiev’s foreign legion. Pruneanu claimed that he was given explosives in Moldova and instructed to plant them in Russian cities such as Volgograd and Saratov. He was also allegedly tasked with an assassination plot, though he was unsure of the victim’s identity.
Another Moldovan suspect, 32-year-old Evgeny Kurdoglu, was allegedly recruited to scout Russian air defense sites and energy infrastructure in Crimea. Kurdoglu reportedly relayed information about missile strikes and was tasked with planting a bomb at a water pumping station in Kerch. Investigators later discovered a stash containing explosive materials, including Semtex 10 plastic explosive, a detonator, and a timer.
The FSB also detained two Russian nationals, one of whom had fled Russia after the conflict escalated in 2022. The first, identified as Okrushko S., 43, was reportedly promised cash and Ukrainian citizenship for his involvement. The second, Izmaylova I., 35, was allegedly coerced into the operation under threats to her family’s safety in Ukraine.
In a statement released on Monday, the FSB revealed that two Moldovan citizens and two Russian nationals had been detained for their involvement in the plot. Moscow accused Moldova of allowing Ukrainian intelligence agencies to use its territory to recruit and train agents, supply them with explosives, and infiltrate Russian territory for sabotage and terrorist activities.
One of the suspects, Moldovan citizen Marius Pruneanu, 23, was arrested while attempting to smuggle explosives hidden in a car battery. He reportedly confessed that he was recruited by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry intelligence unit in 2023, after spending a year fighting as part of Kiev’s foreign legion. Pruneanu claimed that he was given explosives in Moldova and instructed to plant them in Russian cities such as Volgograd and Saratov. He was also allegedly tasked with an assassination plot, though he was unsure of the victim’s identity.
Another Moldovan suspect, 32-year-old Evgeny Kurdoglu, was allegedly recruited to scout Russian air defense sites and energy infrastructure in Crimea. Kurdoglu reportedly relayed information about missile strikes and was tasked with planting a bomb at a water pumping station in Kerch. Investigators later discovered a stash containing explosive materials, including Semtex 10 plastic explosive, a detonator, and a timer.
The FSB also detained two Russian nationals, one of whom had fled Russia after the conflict escalated in 2022. The first, identified as Okrushko S., 43, was reportedly promised cash and Ukrainian citizenship for his involvement. The second, Izmaylova I., 35, was allegedly coerced into the operation under threats to her family’s safety in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment