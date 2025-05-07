Minister Says Cultural Diplomacy Holds The Key To Stronger Ties Between Iran And Egypt

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Reza Salehi-Amiri has described cultural diplomacy as the cornerstone of strengthening relations between Iran and Egypt.

Speaking to an Iranian TV program from Istanbul on Monday, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of developing tourism relations between Iran and Egypt.

Referring to Iran's official participation in the D-8 Cairo Summit, he said that strengthening cultural and tourism ties between Iran and Egypt could open a new chapter in their strategic relations.

At this summit, Iran aims to activate multilateral cooperation potential and reinforce cultural diplomacy with member states, including Turkey, Pakistan, and especially Egypt.

The December meeting between Iranian and Egyptian presidents paved the groundwork for renewed bilateral engagement, with current efforts focused on prioritizing tourism-sector partnerships, he added.

This trip is primarily aimed at facilitating joint initiatives between Iranian and Egyptian tourism agencies, he stated.

Establishing such connections would not only serve the interests of both nations but also foster unity within the Islamic Ummah, Salehi-Amiri said.

By introducing a new framework for technological collaboration in tourism, Iran seeks to enhance its position in emerging regional and global trends, he reiterated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.