Intertec Group Receives Trading Excellence Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Intertec Group WLL, one of Qatar's leading diversified business groups, has been awarded the Trading Excellence Award at the Asianet News Business Excellence Awards 2025, held at the Holiday Inn, Doha. The accolade recognizes Intertec's leadership, innovation, and commitment to service excellence in Qatar's competitive trading sector.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including H E Vipul, Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Member of Indian Parliament Adoor Prakash, and Dr. P. Mohammed Ali, Chairman of MFAR Holdings. In his keynote address, H E Vipul highlighted the importance of recognizing businesses that set benchmarks for performance and inspire future entrepreneurs.

“These awards are not just about recognizing success; they are about inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to push boundaries and redefine excellence,” he said.

Founded in 1993, Intertec Group has grown into a driving force in technology distribution, with its Trading Division holding over 50% market share in the smartphone sector. The company is the exclusive distributor in Qatar for global technology brands including HUAWEI, XIAOMI, HONOR, and VIVO, and also plays a key role in B2B solutions and IoT device distribution. With a strong presence in the Qatari market, Intertec reaches both retail and enterprise customers through its extensive distribution network, flagship stores, and e-commerce platform,

The company's success is attributed to strong leadership by Chairman Khalifa A.T. Al-Subaey and Managing Director Abdulla T Al-Subaey.

Under their vision, Senior COO Asraf NK has led the Trading Division's expansion, building a resilient, customer-focused business model.

Accepting the award, Asraf NK, Senior COO, said:“This award is a true reflection of our team's dedication, the unwavering trust of our partners, and the continued loyalty of our customers. I sincerely thank all our partners and media for their support. At Intertec, we are committed to bringing the latest global innovations to the Qatar market, and this recognition inspires us to achieve even greater success.”

Looking forward, Intertec remains dedicated to supporting Qatar's retail and Trading sectors as a key contributor to the smartphone and IOT products across Qatar and reaffirms its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.