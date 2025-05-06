Over 4,757 Ukrainians Already Released From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 4,757 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war.

This was reported on Facebook by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrinform saw.

The Ombudsman emphasized that today, May 6, the 64th exchange of prisoners of war was completed. Many of those who were returned this time had been in captivity since the start of the full-scale invasion, and among those released were seriously ill and wounded soldiers.

According to Lubinets, the swap came as a result of“the hard work of Ukrainian state bodies that are part of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and the assistance from the United Arab Emirates”.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to everyone involved for the efforts invested in the process of bringing the Ukrainian soldiers home.

Today, as he noted, staffers of the Ombudsman's Office were at the site of the exchange. They monitored compliance with human rights in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, and documented the emotional and physical condition of those released from captivity returning to Ukraine.

Lubinets emphasized that Ukrainians released from captivity are entitled to certain rights: social guarantees regarding medical care and mental rehabilitation, renewal of IDs, and one-time cash assistance. In case of any violations, they are urged to contact the Ombudsman's Office.

"We will continue to work to bring all our citizens home!" emphasized the Commissioner.