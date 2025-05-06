BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
Outcome
|
45,121,565
|
99.80 %
|
89,180
|
0.20 %
|
Carried
2. Election of Trustees – The following eight nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders: Mandy Abramsohn, Andrea Goertz, Gary Goodman, James Ha, Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Scott Morrison and Brian G. Robinson. Each of the trustees received the following votes for their election:
|
Trustee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Outcome
|
Mandy Abramsohn
|
44,660,943
|
99.11 %
|
400,707
|
0.89 %
|
Carried
|
Andrea Goertz
|
43,881,141
|
97.38 %
|
1,180,508
|
2.62 %
|
Carried
|
Gary Goodman
|
43,421,046
|
96.36 %
|
1,640,605
|
3.64 %
|
Carried
|
James Ha
|
43,353,974
|
96.21 %
|
1,707,678
|
3.79 %
|
Carried
|
Sam Kolias
|
43,680,363
|
96.93 %
|
1,381,288
|
3.07 %
|
Carried
|
Samantha Kolias-Gunn
|
40,160,520
|
89.12 %
|
4,901,132
|
10.88 %
|
Carried
|
Scott Morrison
|
44,898,922
|
99.64 %
|
162,730
|
0.36 %
|
Carried
|
Brian G. Robinson
|
43,614,722
|
96.79 %
|
1,446,928
|
3.21 %
|
Carried
3. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Outcome
|
42,732,062
|
94.52 %
|
2,478,681
|
5.48 %
|
Carried
4. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 21, 2025 was passed as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
Outcome
|
43,134,601
|
95.72 %
|
1,927,051
|
4.28 %
|
Carried
CORPORATE PROFILE
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and the first choice in multi-family communities to work, invest, and call home with our Boardwalk Family Forever. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with approximately 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livesTM. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and have evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.
Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at .
