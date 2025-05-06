BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI) (the " Trust " or " Boardwalk REIT ") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 5, 2025 (the " Meeting "), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 21, 2025. The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below. All resolutions other than fixing the number of Trustees were conducted by ballot. The total number of units (or Class B Units (" LP B Units ") of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 45,212,296 representing 84.84% of the Trust's outstanding units (including the LP B Units). 1. Number of Trustees – The resolution to fix the number of trustees to be elected at the Meeting at no more than eight was passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Outcome 45,121,565 99.80 % 89,180 0.20 % Carried

2. Election of Trustees – The following eight nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders: Mandy Abramsohn, Andrea Goertz, Gary Goodman, James Ha, Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Scott Morrison and Brian G. Robinson. Each of the trustees received the following votes for their election:

Trustee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Outcome Mandy Abramsohn 44,660,943 99.11 % 400,707 0.89 % Carried Andrea Goertz 43,881,141 97.38 % 1,180,508 2.62 % Carried Gary Goodman 43,421,046 96.36 % 1,640,605 3.64 % Carried James Ha 43,353,974 96.21 % 1,707,678 3.79 % Carried Sam Kolias 43,680,363 96.93 % 1,381,288 3.07 % Carried Samantha Kolias-Gunn 40,160,520 89.12 % 4,901,132 10.88 % Carried Scott Morrison 44,898,922 99.64 % 162,730 0.36 % Carried Brian G. Robinson 43,614,722 96.79 % 1,446,928 3.21 % Carried

3. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Outcome 42,732,062 94.52 % 2,478,681 5.48 % Carried

4. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 21, 2025 was passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Outcome 43,134,601 95.72 % 1,927,051 4.28 % Carried

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and the first choice in multi-family communities to work, invest, and call home with our Boardwalk Family Forever. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with approximately 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livesTM. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and have evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at .

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

