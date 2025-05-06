Glenview Capital Issues Statement On CVS Health

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, we established a concentrated position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ). Since our purchases in May 2024, CVS shares have generated a total return of 25% reflecting initial progress in the long-term cultural and operational turnaround underway at the Company. Our position size afforded us the scale necessary to constructively engage with the Board, Management, and fellow Shareholders in Q3 2024 on a multi-faceted performance improvement plan:

– The Board welcomed four new Directors including Larry Robbins, Glenview's CEO, and recently appointed a strong Lead Independent Director. The entire Board is operating cooperatively and cohesively;– CVS's leadership has undergone significant transformation under new CEO David Joyner's leadership, combining internal promotion with external recruitment while strengthening a customer-centric, accountable culture;– CVS exceeded consensus earnings expectations over the past two quarters and has seen operating strength and early signs of recovery across its businesses;– The Company has suspended material acquisitions, committed to deleveraging, strengthened its insurance reserve levels and established a clear path to sustainable returns on capital that will fuel future customer service and benefit stability;– CVS has exited or transitioned certain lines of business where economics prevent a sustainable commitment to customers while leading the industry with transparent and value-added solutions to reduce cost and complexity; and– In combination, CVS has marched closer to the time in which share repurchase can be both a responsible consideration and a creator of long-term shareholder value.

Following healthy Q1 results and increased annual guidance, Glenview reduced its overall holdings by 3.75 million shares consistent with our fund's diversification parameters and to create buying power for further unique opportunities in this volatile macro environment. With this rebalancing, CVS Health remains our largest position, and we have no plans for additional adjustments to our CVS holdings. Our confidence in the near, medium, and long-term outlook for CVS remains strong.

We are grateful for the engagement and enthusiasm of the entire CVS Health team in the revitalization efforts well underway and are fully committed to making continued contributions to the vitality and long-term success of this iconic institution that strengthens the health of 185 million people.

Together we grow.

About Glenview Capital

In its 25th year of operations, Glenview Capital is a long-term investment partnership focused on fundamental investing.

Contact:

Keegan Bales

[email protected]

SOURCE Glenview Capital

