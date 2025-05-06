Park Place Technologies Expands Multi-Cloud Services With Acquisition Of UK-Based CSI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deal Marks One of the Largest in Company History, Significantly Bolstering Park Place's Managed Services Capabilities

CLEVELAND, OH, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has acquired CSI Ltd., a UK-headquartered IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) specializing in hybrid multi-cloud solutions for legacy IBM systems.

This marks one of the most significant acquisitions in Park Place's 34-year history, second only to its 2020 acquisition of Curvature, Inc., further strengthening the company's position as a leader in global IT lifecycle services.

Founded in 1983, CSI supports mid-to-large enterprises in regulated sectors like financial services, manufacturing, and retail, delivering modernization through advanced IT architecture, applications, and process transformation. Its service portfolio-now part of Park Place-includes Hybrid Cloud , Backup as a Service , Disaster Recovery and Cybersecurity , with deep expertise in IBM Power Systems, storage solutions, and infrastructure software.

As enterprise organizations increasingly adopt hybrid cloud strategies, the demand for MSPs with deep expertise and broad service offerings continues to grow. With the addition of CSI, Park Place Technologies is expanding its capabilities and enhancing its service depth to better serve customers. Both Park Place and CSI share a client-first philosophy, and this integration underscores a continued commitment to delivering greater value, flexibility, and innovation.

“This is an exciting time for Park Place Technologies,” shared Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place Technologies .“CSI Ltd. brings exceptional talent, deep hybrid cloud expertise, and a stellar reputation for service excellence. By joining forces, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers around the world, delivering smarter, more agile IT solutions that power transformation. This acquisition not only expands our capabilities, it accelerates our vision of becoming the world's most comprehensive, customer-focused IT lifecycle partner. We welcome CSI to the Park Place family and look forward to all we'll accomplish together.”

“As our clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and embrace hybrid cloud solutions, CSI's role as a mission-critical partner has never been more vital,” said Alan Watkins, Chairman of CSI Ltd .“The opportunity to expand our reach and deliver even greater value-faster and at scale-is a significant and exciting step forward. Through our discussions with Park Place, it quickly became clear that we share a common vision and an unwavering commitment to service excellence. Joining the Park Place Technologies family is a natural next step-and one that brings exciting benefits to our clients, employees, and partners alike."

This milestone acquisition propels Park Place Technologies into an exciting new era of growth, equipping the company to redefine what's possible in IT lifecycle services, enhance multi-cloud capabilities, and deliver transformative outcomes to meet evolving customer demands worldwide.

ABOUT PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. We help 21,500 organizations – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and Uptime.

Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Park Place Technologies: Save. Simplify. Innovate. For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com . Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

