16 Groundbreaking Cooperation Agreements Signed At Global Occupational Safety And Health Conference (GOSH7) In Riyadh

Main Hall of the Four Seasons Hotel Conference Center in Riyadh on the third day of the Global Occupational Safety & Health Conference (GOSH7)

As the event reaches midpoint, with a focus on Digital Innovation:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A total of 16 local and international Memoranda of Understanding have been signed on the first two days of the Global Occupational Safety & Health Conference (GOSH7), aimed at enhancing cooperation, elevating excellence, and advancing the application of best practices across sectors. As one of the leading events in occupational safety and health, GOSH7 has drawn more than 10,000 participants from 46 countries.Themed "The Future of Occupational Safety & Health" and taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Conference Center in Riyadh, the conference is set to conclude its record-breaking seventh edition today. This year's event is the largest and most internationally diverse, reflecting its status as a cornerstone for setting global best practices and benchmarks for excellence in the field.A notable highlight of this year's conference is the incorporation of sessions that focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor workplace situations and deliver training in multiple languages, among other technological advancements. These sessions have demonstrated how AI can play a crucial role in enhancing workplace safety and efficiency.On its second day, GOSH7 also explored a range of critical topics such modern surveillance mechanisms for detecting occupational risks, the role of data analytics in improving compliance with safety standards, and digital transformation applications in workplace inspection and monitoring.In this year's edition, GOSH7 has incorporated a youth-driven Global Hackathon, inspiring innovative technological solutions to pressing challenges in occupational safety and health. The winners of this prestigious competition will be announced during the closing ceremony of the conference, highlighting the creativity and forward-thinking approaches of teams from around the globe.With 20 panel discussions, 60 workshops, and 40 keynote papers, those taking part have abundant opportunities to enrich their knowledge and engage with a multitude of insights and experts. Additionally, the conference schedule includes more than 100 parallel sessions, fostering an environment of collaborative learning and exchange.As GOSH7 nears its conclusion, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the final day's activities and join the announcement of the Global Hackathon winners. This year's conference promises to leave an indelible impact on global safety standards, in alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for a sustainable and high-quality working life.For more information, visit the event website-ENDS-

