MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Dubai, UAE – Tuesday, 6 May 2025: Unchained Summit , a 2-day conference, concluded in Dubai on 28th and 29th April 2025. The event wrapped up with a grand closing celebration, featuring a special afterparty co-hosted with Consciousness - a community-driven, AI-powered initiative focused on mental health, well-being, and consciousness. As a key part of the summit, Jason, Head of Marketing at Consciousness, shared the project's vision for the Consciousness Community. He also offered attendees an exclusive sneak peek at the beta version of Conscious AI, the platform's core product.

The initiative to merge the healing community with Web 3.0 methodology was officially launched in March 2025, marked by the debut of $CONSCIOUS - a token that served as the movement's initial momentum.

The token was created to encourage blockchain adoption within long-standing healing communities, many of which had never interacted with Web 3.0 before. Judging by its performance, $CONSCIOUS has exceeded expectations, ranking among the top meme tokens on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) for over a month and reaching a market cap of over $150 million.

Originally launched as a meme token, $CONSCIOUS was purposefully aligned with the broader vision of the Consciousness project. The community is building an ecosystem that integrates crypto assets, AI, DeSci (Decentralized Science), and real-world community operations.

In collaboration with a highly experienced tech team, Consciousness envisions this ecosystem as a living model for how Web 2.0 users can transition into Web 3.0 - not just through speculation, but through meaningful, purpose-driven engagement.

The launch of Conscious AI during the Unchained Summit marks a pivotal moment for the Consciousness platform. As the core of its evolving ecosystem, Conscious AI is more than a product - it's a companion, a guide, and a reflection of the community's values.

Positioned as a personal AI companion, Conscious AI is deeply rooted in the project's origin - a community committed to healing, mental well-being, and inner transformation. In a time when mental health has become more crucial than ever, Conscious AI is designed to offer a personalized journey that helps users not only reach a state of clarity and inner peace but also gain the tools to self-regulate and grow whenever needed.

From easing daily stress, tension, and loneliness through conversation, to offering science-backed mood support techniques, guided meditations, and wellbeing resources, Conscious AI becomes a companion, a coach, and a caring listener.

Conscious AI also can track and visualize user growth, helping individuals recognize and celebrate their progress. This visual journey can also be shared with friends - creating a sense of collective motivation and connection.

But this is not just about wellbeing - it's also a seamless bridge to Web 3.0 adoption. As users engage with Conscious AI, they earn rewards in $CONSCIOUS tokens, while badges and achievements can be minted as NFTs. This turns everyday mental health practices - activities native to Web 2.0 - into Web 3.0 assets, providing a gentle and rewarding pathway for new users to explore decentralized technologies.

What differentiates Conscious AI from other AI companions is the unique knowledge infrastructure behind it. The system is powered by four key data pillars:

OpenAI's language model capabilitiesThe Consciousness Community Knowledge BaseA Global Mental Health Scientific DatabaseEach user's personal wellness journey and data trail

By combining these sources, Conscious AI delivers deeply personalized guidance and a clear path toward inner growth, healing, and empowerment.

Another key feature of Conscious AI lies in where - and how - it's built. At the heart of this initiative is a decentralized AI ecosystem, where user data is stored on a distributed network contributed to and secured by the community itself.

In this system, users own their data. Their AI companions are partially trained using their inputs, allowing each instance of Conscious AI to evolve into a uniquely tailored companion - aligned with the individual's personality, emotional needs, and growth goals.

The architecture also includes a mechanism for users to contribute idle computing power and storage to support the network. In return, contributors are rewarded, adding an extra layer of Web 3.0 utility and reinforcing the collaborative spirit behind the project.

That said, the Consciousness team acknowledges that building a fully decentralized AI infrastructure is a long-term vision. For now, as a Web 2.0 project with Web 3.0 integration, the primary focus remains on delivering a robust and meaningful experience through Conscious AI itself.

The beta version of Conscious AI is set to launch in May 2025, with more details to be revealed in the coming days.

As the Unchained Summit moves on to its next chapter, the journey of the Consciousness Community and Conscious AI is only just beginning.

Echoing the words of the guest who offered a profound ritual and blessing during the grand closing event - Awake in the Starry Night :

This sentiment perfectly captures the spirit of Consciousness. With its AI-centered healing ecosystem, we are just at the threshold of something extraordinary. We eagerly await what Consciousness will continue to unveil - as it guides us into new realms of inner exploration, community healing, and conscious innovation.

