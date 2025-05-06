403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scientists Uncover Undocumented Tropical Oyster Reefs in Australia
(MENAFN) Australian scientists at Griffith University have announced the groundbreaking discovery of extensive, previously unknown tropical oyster reefs stretching across northern Australia. This significant finding, detailed in a Tuesday study, dramatically alters the scientific understanding of coastal ecosystems in the region.
The research represents the first comprehensive mapping of these reefs, which extend from Gladstone in Queensland, across the Gulf of Carpentaria, and into Western Australia. According to a Griffith University press release, some of these reef systems are substantial, covering areas exceeding five hectares and even visible in satellite imagery.
Griffith University's lead researcher, Marina Richardson, a fellow at the School of Environment and Science, underscored that this finding overturns previous beliefs about oyster reefs being primarily found in temperate climates and stressed the critical need to incorporate these tropical reefs into conservation strategies.
Griffith University explains that oyster reefs are vital marine habitats composed of live oysters and their shells. Often referred to as the "kidneys of the sea," they perform crucial ecological functions such as providing shelter for marine organisms, naturally filtering water, and offering protection to coastlines against erosion.
The study, published in Marine Environmental Research, highlights a stark contrast with southern Australia, where over 99 percent of oyster reefs have vanished, rendering them functionally extinct in those areas.
Employing advanced DNA analysis, the researchers identified the primary reef-building species as "Saccostrea Lineage B," a close relative of the well-known Sydney rock oyster. This Lineage B, which remains scientifically unnamed, was only recently documented in Queensland during a 2024 biodiversity survey. The study further noted that over 60 new reef locations have been identified since June 2024 through a collaborative effort involving satellite technology and the participation of citizen scientists.
Richardson stressed the importance of this new knowledge, stating, "By understanding where these reefs are, how many are left and how they function, we can ensure that they're not left behind in the global restoration movement."
The research represents the first comprehensive mapping of these reefs, which extend from Gladstone in Queensland, across the Gulf of Carpentaria, and into Western Australia. According to a Griffith University press release, some of these reef systems are substantial, covering areas exceeding five hectares and even visible in satellite imagery.
Griffith University's lead researcher, Marina Richardson, a fellow at the School of Environment and Science, underscored that this finding overturns previous beliefs about oyster reefs being primarily found in temperate climates and stressed the critical need to incorporate these tropical reefs into conservation strategies.
Griffith University explains that oyster reefs are vital marine habitats composed of live oysters and their shells. Often referred to as the "kidneys of the sea," they perform crucial ecological functions such as providing shelter for marine organisms, naturally filtering water, and offering protection to coastlines against erosion.
The study, published in Marine Environmental Research, highlights a stark contrast with southern Australia, where over 99 percent of oyster reefs have vanished, rendering them functionally extinct in those areas.
Employing advanced DNA analysis, the researchers identified the primary reef-building species as "Saccostrea Lineage B," a close relative of the well-known Sydney rock oyster. This Lineage B, which remains scientifically unnamed, was only recently documented in Queensland during a 2024 biodiversity survey. The study further noted that over 60 new reef locations have been identified since June 2024 through a collaborative effort involving satellite technology and the participation of citizen scientists.
Richardson stressed the importance of this new knowledge, stating, "By understanding where these reefs are, how many are left and how they function, we can ensure that they're not left behind in the global restoration movement."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment