Former Japanese Emperor Undergoes Heart Tests
(MENAFN) Japan's 91-year-old former Emperor Akihito was admitted to a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday afternoon for comprehensive testing. This action follows a prior medical examination that strongly indicated myocardial ischemia.
Media sources reported that despite the former Emperor not exhibiting any symptoms, earlier assessments pointed to a potential issue of insufficient blood supply to the heart muscle due to narrowed coronary arteries. This condition is medically termed myocardial ischemia.
During his stay in the hospital, he is scheduled to undergo more detailed examinations.
The former Emperor was previously diagnosed with right-sided heart failure stemming from tricuspid regurgitation three years ago. In 2012, at the age of 78, he underwent coronary artery bypass surgery after a diagnosis of angina. This marks his first hospitalization since that surgical intervention 13 years ago.
