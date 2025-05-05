PM Congratulates Hussein Al-Sheikh On New Leadership Roles In Palestinian Authority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Monday extended his congratulations to Hussein Al-Sheikh, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on his appointment as Vice President of the PLO Executive Committee and Vice President of the State of Palestine.During a phone call, Hassan wished Al-Sheikh success in his new responsibilities and discussed ways to strengthen the brotherly relations between Jordan and Palestine, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation across all sectors.The Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's unwavering support, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.