Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Congratulates Hussein Al-Sheikh On New Leadership Roles In Palestinian Authority

PM Congratulates Hussein Al-Sheikh On New Leadership Roles In Palestinian Authority


2025-05-05 10:38:23
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 5 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Monday extended his congratulations to Hussein Al-Sheikh, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on his appointment as Vice President of the PLO Executive Committee and Vice President of the State of Palestine.
During a phone call, Hassan wished Al-Sheikh success in his new responsibilities and discussed ways to strengthen the brotherly relations between Jordan and Palestine, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation across all sectors.
The Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's unwavering support, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN05052025000117011021ID1109511019

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search