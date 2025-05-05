First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Unveils Tech/Life Balance Guide In Conversation With Jonathan Haidt At Milken Institute Global Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This guide is rooted in everything I care about-stepping away from screens, moving your body outside in nature, and reconnecting with family and friends," said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. "I want parents to know they have permission to say no to devices, and that there are little tricks and tools to make it easier. This guide is here to help you set intentional boundaries around screen time and have open, connected conversations with your kids."

The new resource launched on May 1st as part of Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day-a statewide initiative promoting movement and mindfulness, led by the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being. First Partner Siebel Newsom announced the guide during her conversation with social psychologist and bestselling author Jonathan Haidt at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference.

The conversation highlighted Haidt's book, The Anxious Generation, and touched on shared concerns around youth mental health and the urgency of helping kids thrive offline as well as online. Their discussion emphasized the importance of actionable steps-like encouraging more movement and outdoor play-to counterbalance the constant pull of devices.

"Families today are up against powerful forces that are rewiring childhood," said Jonathan Haidt, who is leading a social impact campaign focused on rolling back the phone-based childhood and reigniting childhood independence and resilience through unstructured play. "What makes this guide so impactful is that it offers practical tools for families to push back against the overprotective, overconnected culture fueling so much anxiety, without asking parents to do more." Haidt is also the co-founder of Let Grow, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting childhood independence and resilience through unstructured play and real-world experiences.

Rooted in expert research and informed by California caregivers, the Movement & Outdoor Activity Guide includes:



Easy, accessible strategies for active play

Grab-and-go ideas that fit real family life

Guidance on tech that supports-not replaces-real-world connection Conversation starters to help families align on goals and values

The free, bilingual guide is part of the broader Tech/Life Balance series, which examines the intersection of youth mental health and technology through four key pillars: social-emotional health, movement and outdoor activity, nutrition, and sleep.

Aligned with the First Partner's California for ALL Kids initiative, this work reflects a shared commitment to supporting children's mental and physical health, strengthening family connections, and creating environments where every California child has the opportunity to thrive-mind, body, and beyond.

To download the guide, visit: calpartnersproject/techlifebalance/movement

About the California Partners Project : Co-founded by California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Olivia Morgan, and in partnership with the people of California, the California Partners Project is dedicated to championing gender equity across the state and promoting the mental, behavioral, and physical well-being of California's children. For more information about the non-profit organization, visit . Connect with the California Partners Project on LinkedIn and Instagram .

