Prepare Training Courses Considering Need For Skilled Manpower With AI In Various Sectors: Ajit Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that Microsoft and government departments should discuss and prepare skill development training courses keeping in mind the need for skilled manpower with knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in many sectors like agriculture, industry, trade, cooperation, education, health and urban development.

There should be separate courses for Industrial Training Institute (ITIs), polytechnic, degree and postgraduate students, he said.

To prepare the courses, the departments of industry, technical education and skill development should play the role of guide and coordinator, he said at the meeting held at the Mantralaya on Monday.

“Increasing the use of Artificial Intelligence in all departments of the state government, agriculture, industry, trade, cooperation and many other sectors has become the need of the hour and everyone, including Microsoft, who comes forward to help the state in this field, will be welcomed,” said Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

He assured all cooperation and assistance from the Maharashtra government.

“An MoU has been signed between Microsoft and the state government for the effective use of AI technology, including the establishment of AI centres in the state. AI Centres of Excellence will increase efficiency, transparency, and digital literacy in the administration.

“On the lines of Microsoft Centre of Excellence in Noida and Google's IT Park in Hyderabad, efforts are being made to set up an IT Park or Innovation Centre through the initiative of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati,” he said while chairing the meeting to review its present status.

“The meeting discussed the establishment of world-class laboratories in the state through Microsoft along with Vidya Pratishthan's proposed Centre of Excellence of AI in Baramati, starting training in the use of AI at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati, increasing the use of AI technology in the agricultural sector, exchange of knowledge and information through collaboration between Microsoft and the government, effective use of AI technology, digital skill development, starting research centres, and making Microsoft's e-Sanjeevani technology used in the treatment process of cancer patients available to the Medical College in Baramati, Silver Jubilee Hospital, and other hospitals in the state,” said the release issued by the Dy CM's office.

During his recent India visit, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the transformative impact of AI on agriculture in India.

In a post on X, Nadella shared the story of small-town sugarcane farmers who have historically faced significant challenges, including debt and suicide, due to pests, droughts, and diseases affecting their harvests.

He further said,“The one example that I wanted to highlight was of the small farmers who were part of the Baramati Co-op, where you can take this powerful technology but make it have an impact, where small landowners are able to improve the yield of their land. And the numbers they shared in terms of reduction in chemicals, improvement in water usage and, ultimately, yield was phenomenal."

Further, he also mentioned the use of geospatial data from drones and satellites which can help farmers in their own language.