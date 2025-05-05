403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delayed Lebanon Elections Commence Amid Regional Unease
(MENAFN) Mount Lebanon province witnessed the commencement of long-delayed municipal and mayoral elections on Sunday. Polling stations opened early, with initial voter participation reported between 11% and 30% during the morning hours, according to the reports. Local media anticipated a surge in voters later in the day.
President Joseph Aoun visited the Interior Ministry to monitor the electoral process, assuring the public of secure and transparent elections. "Elections are an opportunity for the citizens," Aoun stated. "Our mission is to ensure security and the safety of the electoral process, and to monitor it throughout the day."
These elections mark the first municipal vote in nearly ten years for Lebanon, a nation grappling with the aftermath of conflict. The elections, originally scheduled for last year, were postponed thrice since 2016 due to Israeli aggression.
The vote proceeds against a backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, established in November, which ended months of intense cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, a conflict that intensified in September. Lebanese officials have documented approximately 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, resulting in significant casualties.
The ceasefire agreement stipulated a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline subsequently extended to February 18 following Israel's non-compliance. Israel continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.
President Joseph Aoun visited the Interior Ministry to monitor the electoral process, assuring the public of secure and transparent elections. "Elections are an opportunity for the citizens," Aoun stated. "Our mission is to ensure security and the safety of the electoral process, and to monitor it throughout the day."
These elections mark the first municipal vote in nearly ten years for Lebanon, a nation grappling with the aftermath of conflict. The elections, originally scheduled for last year, were postponed thrice since 2016 due to Israeli aggression.
The vote proceeds against a backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, established in November, which ended months of intense cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, a conflict that intensified in September. Lebanese officials have documented approximately 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, resulting in significant casualties.
The ceasefire agreement stipulated a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline subsequently extended to February 18 following Israel's non-compliance. Israel continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment