403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Places 100 Percent Tariff on Foreign-Made Films
(MENAFN) The U.S. President announced on Sunday that he is authorizing the immediate initiation of a 100 percent tariff on all movies "produced in Foreign Lands."
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the President stated, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death."
"Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," he continued in the post, labeling the situation "a National Security threat."
"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 percent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" he concluded.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the President stated, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death."
"Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," he continued in the post, labeling the situation "a National Security threat."
"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 percent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment