Piastri Wins Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Australian racer, Oscar Piastri, claimed the top spot at the Miami Grand Prix, marking the sixth event of the 2025 Formula One World Championship.
The competition unfolded on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, located in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The event spanned 57 circuits around the 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) track. Piastri completed the race in "1 hour 28 minutes 51.587 seconds", securing his "4th win of the season" with an impressive performance.
Trailing Piastri was his teammate from the United Kingdom, Lando Norris, who crossed the finish line "4.63 seconds behind." Rounding out the podium, George Russell, also from Britain and representing the Mercedes squad, secured third place, finishing "37.644 seconds behind the leader."
Looking ahead, the Formula One calendar moves on to the next contest—the "Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix", which is set for "May 18."
