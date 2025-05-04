Vice-Prez Dhankhar Lauds Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan For Taking Care Of Farmers' Interests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday stressed that the pain of farmers cannot be ignored under any circumstances, while underlining that Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan understands the problems of farmers. The Vice President's latest remarks assume significance as he, in December last year, questioned why there was no dialogue with the protesting farmers, and also asked Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the promises made to them earlier.

Vice President Dhankhar on Sunday addressed the students and faculty members during a programme at Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Gwalior.

"The greatest need for democracy is expression and dialogue, which is called 'Anantvaad' in the Veda philosophy. But in the case of farmers, if there is any laxity or negligence in the conversation, or if any diplomacy is brought in, then it is not right. And I am very happy that your former Chief Minister, current Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, is doing this very well. He has understood the pain of the farmers and has started a dialogue," he said.

The Vice President also said that in the case of farmers, he expresses his thoughts.

"I know that sometimes we have to keep what's inside our minds to ourselves. There are some challenges which we do not discuss due to the system or other reasons, but in the case of farmers, I do not follow this. Whatever be the pain of the farmer or any way to bring change in the life of the farmer – it is my utmost duty to suggest that, and it is important to feel their pain and share it with you," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The Vice President also referred to one of his previous observations he made during a programme organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Mumbai.

I had said that "it is our duty to embrace the farmer. We cannot ignore the farmer under any circumstances. It is not right that the farmer himself has to make us feel his pain. We should understand the pain of the farmer."

"We have to be extremely sensitive to the welfare of the farmers... and I had also mentioned one more thing -- we must have dialogue with the farmer," the Vice President said.

Praising Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the government's move to hold dialogue with the farmers, the Vice President said: "I have no doubt now that there will be talks with the farmers and the farmers will understand the good and positive policies of the Central government."