403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European security cannot happen without this main component
(MENAFN) The perception of Russia in European security has become increasingly skewed in recent years. Once a crucial player in shaping European geopolitics, Russia is now often viewed as an outsider or even an adversary. This narrow viewpoint has become widespread, prompting the question: Do European leaders truly believe they can achieve security in Europe without involving Russia?
This perspective is not only unfair but also shortsighted. Only 80 years ago, the Soviet Union, with Russia at its core, played a leading role in liberating Europe from Nazi tyranny. As the threat of Nazism resurges in Europe, it is essential to remember this shared history. European leaders seem to either forget or intentionally rewrite this history to fit their current agendas, potentially distancing Russia from Europe's future. Ironically, while some European leaders aim to present Russia as "non-European," history and reality make it clear that Russia is, and always has been, a vital part of Europe.
Any serious discussion of European security must recognize Russia’s critical role. Historically, Russia has been key in maintaining a balance of power in Europe. For instance, without the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, the shape of post-war Europe could have been very different. The Soviets made immense sacrifices, losing more than 27 million people in their fight against Nazi forces, a contribution that significantly altered the continent’s future.
While the United States also played a crucial role in liberating Europe, the U.S. is not a more natural ally to Europe than Russia. After World War II, Western Europe accepted U.S. dominance, but this does not change the fact that Russia remains an integral part of Europe, both geographically and politically.
Following the Cold War, Russia’s importance in European affairs grew even more. The UK, choosing to align itself more with the U.S., distanced itself from Europe and even threatened the EU during Brexit. The idea that shared values unite Europe and the U.S. through NATO is more a justification for excluding Russia than a reflection of reality. Historical events like the U.S.-led invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the destruction of Libya in 2011, highlight the discrepancies in the values that are supposedly shared within the NATO alliance, where Russia was often sidelined as an adversary.
Today, the image of Russia as a threat is increasingly dominant in European discourse, particularly since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This "Russophobia" has gained momentum, even as Russia continues to share deep historical, cultural, and geopolitical ties with Europe. Yet, in contemporary European politics, Russia’s European identity is often dismissed.
This perspective is not only unfair but also shortsighted. Only 80 years ago, the Soviet Union, with Russia at its core, played a leading role in liberating Europe from Nazi tyranny. As the threat of Nazism resurges in Europe, it is essential to remember this shared history. European leaders seem to either forget or intentionally rewrite this history to fit their current agendas, potentially distancing Russia from Europe's future. Ironically, while some European leaders aim to present Russia as "non-European," history and reality make it clear that Russia is, and always has been, a vital part of Europe.
Any serious discussion of European security must recognize Russia’s critical role. Historically, Russia has been key in maintaining a balance of power in Europe. For instance, without the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, the shape of post-war Europe could have been very different. The Soviets made immense sacrifices, losing more than 27 million people in their fight against Nazi forces, a contribution that significantly altered the continent’s future.
While the United States also played a crucial role in liberating Europe, the U.S. is not a more natural ally to Europe than Russia. After World War II, Western Europe accepted U.S. dominance, but this does not change the fact that Russia remains an integral part of Europe, both geographically and politically.
Following the Cold War, Russia’s importance in European affairs grew even more. The UK, choosing to align itself more with the U.S., distanced itself from Europe and even threatened the EU during Brexit. The idea that shared values unite Europe and the U.S. through NATO is more a justification for excluding Russia than a reflection of reality. Historical events like the U.S.-led invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the destruction of Libya in 2011, highlight the discrepancies in the values that are supposedly shared within the NATO alliance, where Russia was often sidelined as an adversary.
Today, the image of Russia as a threat is increasingly dominant in European discourse, particularly since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This "Russophobia" has gained momentum, even as Russia continues to share deep historical, cultural, and geopolitical ties with Europe. Yet, in contemporary European politics, Russia’s European identity is often dismissed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment